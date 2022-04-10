Putin calls up troops who haven't served for 10 years to replace heavy losses in Ukraine

10 April 2022, 09:32

Putin wants to throw in troops who haven't served for a decade
Putin wants to throw in troops who haven't served for a decade. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Russia is trying to bring back soldiers who haven't served in the military for a decade as they seek to replace heavy losses, Britain's Ministry of Defence [MoD] has said.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Veterans who have been discharged from the armed forces since 2012 are to be thrown into Vladimir Putin's bloody war, which is thought to have claimed thousands of his own troops' lives.

And the MoD said the Kremlin's military is trying to recruit soldiers from Transnistria, which is not a part of Russia. It is a breakaway region of Moldova that borders Ukraine.

Such moves show the desperation of Putin's regime and the woeful invasion plan.

Having failed to swoop in on Kyiv and being forced into a humiliating retreat, Russia is now focused on the east and south of Ukraine, allowing it to concentrate forces there.

But it is unclear how capable those withdrawn forces would be if they are redeployed elsewhere in Ukraine, given their physical losses and reported morale issues.

The MoD's latest assessment, on Sunday, of Russia's situation lays out the problems Moscow is facing.

Read more: 'Be brave, like Boris': Zelenskyy praises PM during secret trip to Kyiv

Read more: UK sends 23-ton war vehicles to Ukraine as Russia 'thwarted' in Crimean land bridge plan

"In response to mounting losses, the Russian armed forces seek to bolster troop numbers with personnel discharged from military service since 2012," it said.

"Efforts to generate more fighting power also include trying to recruit from the unrecognised Transnistria region of Moldova."

Putin was further humiliated when, having had to abandon his plan to encircle the capital, the city was deemed safe enough for Boris Johnson and EU president Ursula von der Leyen to visit Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Mr Johnson went on a walk around the city with Mr Zelenskyy.

The two appear to enjoy a close relationship, with Mr Zelenskyy thanking the Prime Minister and the UK for dispatching weapons like NLAW anti-tank missiles, which have helped Ukraine resist the invasion.

It appears like a more protracted conflict than the Kremlin envisioned is coming, as it levels the city of Mariupol and causes heavy civilian casualties during its attacks on infrastructure.

Its plan seems to be to link Crimea, the peninsula it seized from Ukraine in 2014, with Russia by land by expanding its grip on the Donbas rebel region and capturing regions along the Black Sea coast.

The UK has pledged to send more weapons to help, including the Harpoon anti-ship missile and heavily armoured patrol vehicles called Mastiff.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Ronaldo has apologised for an outburst

Seeing red: Ronaldo apologises after slapping phone out of young fan's hands

The NPCC, chaired by Martin Hewitt, issued new guidance in December

Trans police officers who were born male but identify as female can search women

Rishi Sunak has moved his family out of Downing Street

Inquiry into how Sunak's wife's tax status leaked as 'he hunts Labour-backing official'

Former cricket star Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan's prime minister

Former cricket star Imran Khan ousted as Pakistan's Prime Minister

A council worker who leaked a sex offender's address to a paedophile hunter group has been fined

Council worker fined £500 after leaking sex offender's address to paedophile hunters

Noble Yeats ridden by Sam Waley-Cohen wins the Randox Grand National

'Fairytale' Grand National win for amateur 50-1 winner Waley-Cohen on Noble Yeats

Extinction Rebellion have blocked roads during a protest in central London

Thousands of Extinction Rebellion protestors bring London's Oxford Street to a standstill

Boris met Zelenskyy in Kyiv today in an unannounced trip

'Be brave, like Boris': Zelenskyy praises PM during secret trip to Kyiv

The Royals posted a poignant tribute to Philip

Royals share touching Philip tribute as Queen marks first anniversary of duke's death

The fire broke out in Coronation Crescent

Two children, 3 and 5, in critical condition after fire rips through Preston home

Mastiffs are being sent to Ukraine which is now facing a focused Russian operation in its east

UK sends 23-ton war vehicles to Ukraine as Russia 'thwarted' in Crimean land bridge plan

The search for the 14-year-old boy is continuing

Search for boy who went missing in Malaysia dive called off after Brit dad says he drowned

Tony Ikin died after getting caught up in deadly floods that have swept through parts of eastern Australia for a month

British-born father-of-two dies after van gets caught in deadly Australian floods

Today is a year since the death of Prince Philip.

Queen to mark first anniversary of beloved Prince Philip's death privately

Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has announced she will begin paying UK taxes on her overseas income.

Sunak's millionaire non-dom wife in tax U-turn as Chancellor faces fierce backlash

Anthony Rooks, 80, was killed at his home in Islington.

'Fun-loving' grandad bludgeoned to death by neighbour 3 days before late wife's funeral

Latest News

See more Latest News

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky

Zelensky: Russian aggression not limited to Ukraine alone

France Election

Polls open in first round of France’s presidential election

Scott Morrison speaks at a news conference

Australian PM calls for May election likely to be fought on climate and pandemic
Pakistan

Pakistan’s embattled PM ousted in no-confidence vote

Zelensky

Zelensky ‘committed to seeking peace’ despite atrocities

Jack White Wedding

White Stripes’ Jack White marries musician Olivia Jean during concert
Russia Ukraine

Credit rating downgrade indicates Russia heading for historic default
Iran Nuclear

Iran’s progress with nuclear technology ‘not reversible’ – president
Russia Ukraine War

Civilians bid to leave eastern Ukraine after deadly attack on train station
Russia Ukraine War

Zelensky seeks tough global response after 52 killed at Ukrainian train station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 10/4 | Watch Live

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM

Putin's ultimate goal is to exterminate the Ukrainian people - former Ukrainian PM
James O'Brien caller describes "horrible limbo" as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome

James O'Brien caller describes 'horrible limbo' as she awaits Homes for Ukraine outcome
'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row

'Some women will have penises': Emily Thornberry pressed on Labour trans row
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 07/04 | Watch again

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police