Russia cautions Britain and France against deploying soldiers-for-hire to Ukraine

25 November 2024, 18:07 | Updated: 25 November 2024, 18:30

c
Russia has cautioned Britain and France against deploying soldiers-for-hire to Ukraine. Picture: Getty

By Flaminia Luck

The Kremlin has rejected reports suggesting that Britain and France are in talks to send troops to Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

French newspaper, Le Monde, had claimed that the two countries had "revived" discussions about deploying Western forces and private military contractors to Ukraine.

However, Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin spokesperson, stated the report was "not in line with reality" and had faced opposition from most European capitals.

He stated: “There is no unanimity of opinion among Europeans on this matter but, of course, some hotheads appear."

They also reported “sensitive discussions, most of which are classified” had been reset in the wake of Donald Trump’s presidential victory in the USA as some suggest the win could signal a withdrawal support for Ukraine.

According to Le Monde, a British military source told them: “Discussions are under way between the UK and France on defence cooperation, particularly with a view to creating a hard core of allies in Europe, focusing on Ukraine and European security in the broad sense.”

Emmanuel Macron
Emmanuel Macron refused to rule out sending "troops" to Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

In February, French President Emmanuel Macron caused a stir across Europe when he stopped short of ruling out sending "troops" to Ukraine, a proposal that has been strongly opposed by Germany.

However, Le Monde reported that the idea is far from being "abandoned" and has been "revived in recent weeks," particularly following the visit of British Prime Minister Keir Starmer to France during the November 11 ceremonies.

He was the first PM to attend commemorations for Armistice Day in France since Winston Churchill and Charles de Gaulle met to mark the end of First World War hostilities.

Read more: Man, 22, arrested after girl, eight, and her father seriously hurt after gunman opens fire on family in car

Read more: ‘I’m not surprised they want a rerun,’ says Sir Keir as 2m people sign petition calling for a fresh General Election

Macron and Starmer commemorating the 106th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice
Macron and Starmer commemorating the 106th anniversary of the 1918 Armistice. Picture: Getty

Jean-Noël Barrot, the French foreign minister, on Saturday called on the Western support “not to set and express red lines” in their support for Ukraine.

When probed on the potential for sending French troops to the war-torn region, he replied: “We are not ruling out any option.”

A diplomatic source said Barrot’s statement echoed Macron’s unchanged position that nothing should be ruled out.

The reports about the possible deployment of Western troops coincide with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's demand for "security guarantees" from his allies before entering into any peace talks.

Prime Minister Of Denmark Frederiksen Visits Ukraine
Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: Getty

The reports emerge as Ukraine has ramped up its use of long-range missiles.

Earlier this month, Joe Biden approved Kyiv's use of Atacms ground-to-ground ballistic missiles, which have a range of up to 300 kilometers, allowing Ukraine to strike Russian targets more deeply.

Just last week, a barrage of British-made Storm Shadow missiles struck a Russian command post in the Kursk region.

Earlier, the Home Secretary has said that "we will continue" to see "aggressive language" from Vladimir Putin after the Russian leader threatened to strike the UK.

Yvette Cooper told Sky News that there has been an "aggressive, blustering tone" from Mr Putin throughout the conflict, which she called "completely unacceptable".

On Thursday, Russia used a new ballistic missile in Ukraine, which Mr Putin said was in response to the UK and US allowing missiles they have supplied to Ukraine to be used to strike targets in Russia.

Ukrainian Conscripts Undergo A Course Of Basic Combined Military Training At The Unit Training Center In Chernihiv Oblast
Russia has cautioned Britain and France against deploying soldiers-for-hire to Ukraine. Picture: Getty

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Sunset at Marsa Alam

16 missing after tourist vessel sinks in Red Sea, Egyptian officials say

Election 2024 Trump Special Counsel

Donald Trump’s election interference and classified documents cases dismissed

Lovely couple under mistletoe bunch on light blue background

'Wokery' risks killing off Christmas mistletoe due to fears of people being 'accused of abuse'

Biden White House Holidays

Joe Biden begins final White House holiday season with turkey pardons

Special counsel Jack Smith asked a judge to dismiss the federal election interference case against Donald Trump

US judge asked to drop 2020 election interference charges against Donald Trump

Ambulances wait to take the injured to hospital in the UK

Twelve British soldiers injured in crash in Estonia as Army minibuses involved in horror snow pile-up

Gisele Pelicot

Prosecutors demand maximum sentence for Gisele Pelicot’s ex-husband

Italy

Son of Mafia boss found dead in car after going missing for a week leaving 'community plunged back into fear'

Serbia Parliament

Scuffle in Serbian parliament amid accusations over fatal station roof collapse

Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold at Wimbledon

Jermaine Jenas issues public apology to wife Ellie Penfold after sending 'inappropriate' texts to female colleagues

Bulldozers remove the rubble of a destroyed building that was hit Sunday night in an Israeli airstrike in Dahiyeh, in the southern suburb of Beirut, Lebanon

Israeli ambassador says Hezbollah ceasefire deal could arrive ‘within days’

London, UK. 22nd November 2024. Police cordon and firefighters on the scene at the Embassy of USA in London following a controlled explosion of a suspicious package. Credit: Vuk Valcic/Alamy Live News

Man charged over US embassy ‘bomb hoax’ as police say no link to other suspicious packages

Moment ‘mildly hypothermic’ wild campers are rescued after experiencing ‘full force’ of Storm Bert

Moment ‘mildly hypothermic’ wild campers are rescued after experiencing ‘full force’ of Storm Bert

Ryan Kobayashi, the father of missing photographer Hannah, has been found dead.

Father of missing photographer Hannah Kobayashi found dead in LA

A piece of debris from a DHL cargo plane

One dead after DHL cargo plane crashes and skids into house in Lithuania

Body found in Scotland

'Devastated' family of missing hairdresser, 28, pay tribute to 'beautiful' daughter after body found on remote island

Latest News

See more Latest News

Holly Bowles, 19, from Melbourne, has died in the ‘methanol mass poisoning’.

Doctor reveals Laos poisoning victim ‘went from confused to comatose in 30 minutes’

Russia soldier with gun on back of vehicle

Putin offers to wipe out debt of new army recruits

Close-up of the supermoon

Earth bids farewell to temporary ‘mini moon’

An Israeli police bomb squad inspects the site after a missile fired from Lebanon hit the area in Petah Tikva, on the outskirts of Tel Aviv, Israel

Hezbollah fires about 250 rockets and other projectiles into Israel

Homes are flooded by the overflowing Pasajahuira River in La Paz, Bolivia

Girl missing as heavy rains in Bolivia cause landslide in capital La Paz

Uruguay Election

Uruguay’s governing party concedes presidential run-off to left-wing challenger

Australia Social Media Bill

Social media sites call for Australia to delay its ban on child use

New Zealand Whale Stranding

New Zealanders help to save 30 whales after a pod strands on a beach

South Korea Plastic Pollution Treaty

Nations meet as part of final bid to address global plastic crisis

Newtown Shooting Infowars

Judge in Alex Jones’ bankruptcy to hear arguments on The Onion’s Infowars bid

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The late Queen and Donald Trump

Queen Elizabeth found Donald Trump to be 'ignorant and hurtful' after Princess Margaret remark
The Princess of Wales during a visit to Southport Community Centre

Princess Kate invites Southport stabbing survivors to Christmas carol concert after meeting them last month
King Charles III And Queen Camilla

King Charles 'planning tour of India' in latest health boost following cancer treatment

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News