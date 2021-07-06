Russian plane missing after crashing into the sea

6 July 2021, 08:40 | Updated: 6 July 2021, 08:43

(File picture) An An-2 plane has crashed into the sea in Russia with 28 people on board
(File picture) An An-2 plane has crashed into the sea in Russia with 28 people on board. Picture: Getty

By Kate Buck

A plane with 28 people on board has gone missing in the Russian far-east region of Kamchatka, local officials said.

An An-26 plane with 22 passengers and six crew flying from the city of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky to the village of Palana missed a scheduled communication, local emergency officials said.

A child born in 2014 is also reported to be on board.

It also disappeared from the radars, the local transport ministry said.

The plane was coming in for landing when contact was lost about six miles away from Palana's airport.

The head of the government in Palana, Olga Mokhireva, was on board, the Kamchatka government said.

The plane belonged to a company called Kamchatka Aviation Enterprise.

An investigation has been launched and a search mission is under way.

Two helicopters and a plane have been deployed to inspect the missing plane's route, officials said.

