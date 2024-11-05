FBI investigating 'Russian' bomb threats to polling stations across swing states

By Chay Quinn

Polling stations across US battleground states Georgia, Wisconsin, and Michigan have received non-credible bomb threats from Russian email addresses, the FBI says.

The American federal police announced around 4pm ET (9pm GMT) that they were "aware of bomb threats to polling locations in several states, many of which appear to originate from Russian email domains".

They added that "none of the threats have been determined to be credible thus far".

The FBI concluded: "Election integrity is among the FBI’s highest priorities.

"We will continue to work closely with our state and local law enforcement partners to respond to any threats to our elections and to protect our communities as Americans exercise their right to vote".

The confirmation came after earlier reports of threats at Georgia polling stations.

Earlier on Election Day, Georgia's Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger confirmed that at least five of the bogus threats came from Russia.

He said: "We’ve heard some threats that were of Russian origin. In the interest of public safety, we always check that out, and we’ll just continue to be very responsible when we hear about stuff like that".