Russian businessman who criticised Ukraine invasion dies after falling from window of luxury hotel

A Russian businessman who criticised the invasion of Ukraine has died after falling from a window on the third floor of a luxury hotel. Picture: Pavel Antov / VK

By Will Taylor

A Russian businessman who criticised the invasion of Ukraine has died after falling from a window on the third floor of a luxury hotel.

Pavel Antov, who was believed to be travelling in celebration of his upcoming 66th birthday, was found in a pool of blood at the Hotel Sai International in southern India.

The multimillionaire meat merchant had previously called Russia’s missile salvos against Ukraine “terrorism” on WhatsApp.

Such a claim was notable given he was also part of United Russia, the main party in Russia which supports Putin.

He later said sorry and claimed he had not written the post, blaming somebody else, and insisted he supported Putin and shared the goals of the war.

A series of other businessman said to have been critical of Putin or the war have died in recent months – with some suggesting foul play.

Many were in the oil and gas sector. Among them was Mikhail Watford, who was found dead at his home in Surrey and Ravil Maganov, the chairman of energy giant Lukoil, who apparently fell from a window of a hospital in Moscow.

A police official told Indian news that they believed he took his own life after his friend, a Vladimir Bidenov, died in the same hotel on Thursday. It was suggested he might have been depressed because of Mr Bidenov’s death.

Tass, the Russian state-affiliated news agency, reported that Russia’s consul-general in Calcutta said there was nothing suspicious about the death.

Mr Antov founded Vladimir Standard, a meat production business, and headed up an agriculture committee in the legislative assembly of the Vladimir Oblast, which is about 40 miles from Moscow.

Forbes in Russia said his income was almost the equivalent of £130m - the most out of any of the country’s legislators.