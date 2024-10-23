Russians facing criminal charges offered choice: 'Go to war or go to court'

23 October 2024, 09:08

Russians facing criminal charges have been told they can opt to fight in Ukraine instead
Russians facing criminal charges have been told they can opt to fight in Ukraine instead. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

Russians facing criminal charges have been told they can join the fight against Ukraine instead of going to court.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Russian parliament passed a controversial law to allow people facing prosecution to appeal to the courts to have the charges dropped against them if they sign a contract to fight in the army in Ukraine.

Russian pre-trial detention centres are expecting to have about 100 people each sign up for the army, meaning the armed forces could be bolstered by around 20,000 overall.

The decision to drop the charges in exchange for signing up to the army would still be up to individual judges, but there are no exceptions to crimes that could be pardoned in theory.

Andrey Kartapolov, the deputy who pushed the bill through the State Duma, said it would allow criminals to repay their debts to society.

Read more: South Korea poised to send intelligence officers to Ukraine to spy on North Korean troops fighting for Russia

Read more: North Korea sends 3,000 troops to aid Russia as Kim Jong Un ‘fully enters’ Ukraine war

Russians facing criminal charges have been told they can fight in Ukraine instead
Russians facing criminal charges have been told they can fight in Ukraine instead. Picture: Getty

Russia has already recruited prisoners for the war in Ukraine. Victor Prigozhin, the now-deceased former head of the Wagner mercenary group, visited prisons to sign up inmates for his arms-length army.

It's a practice that has a long history in Russia - the Soviet Union used prisoners to fight against the Nazis in the Second World War.

But it has met with condemnation in some quarters, with some onlookers saying the law undermines the principles of criminal justice.

Russian soldier stands guard at the Luhansk power plant in the town of Shchastya
Russian soldier stands guard at the Luhansk power plant in the town of Shchastya. Picture: Getty

Ekaterina Schulmann, from the Carnegie Russia Eurasia Centre in Berlin, called the move “a daring legal experiment on society.

“You have to be really desperate to do it — or you have to display sheer legal nihilism and an utter lack of understanding of how law works and why we need it.

"No society can carry on like this: it cannot encourage crime and murders at this level."

Russian soldiers in Mariupol
Russian soldiers in Mariupol. Picture: Getty

Russia has struggled to find volunteers to fight in the war in Ukraine, with high levels of casualties in the two-and-a-half-year conflict.

Pro-Kremlin activists welcomed the move to recruit people facing criminal charges as an opportunity for law-abiding members of society to avoid the dangers of war.

Former UK Ambassador to Ukraine says 'we can do more' to end the 'deadlock'

Kirill Fyodorov, a blogger on Telegram, wrote: "The front line and offensive ops are no picnic, and the chances for the convicts to get killed are very high.

"Are you willing for your son, brother or husband to stand in for them while storming open areas littered with mines?"

The war has proved extremely costly for both sides in terms of casualties.

Estimates of total casualties on either side of the war vary widely, from around 400,00 Russian troops killed and wounded to about 700,000, and from 200,000-500,000 Ukrainians.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Exclusive
Protest sign reading Danger water pollution, this water is polluted with raw sewage. The responsible party is Thames Water. River Wey, Guildford, UK

Government warns demand for water could outstrip supply as they launch review into 'broken' sector

World’s first norovirus vaccine set to be trialled by NHS to combat winter vomiting bug

World’s first norovirus vaccine set to be trialled by NHS to combat winter vomiting bug

King Charles III And Queen Camilla Visit Australia And Samoa - Day Five

King Charles arrives in Samoa ahead of Commonwealth summit

South Korea poised to send intelligence officers to Ukraine to spy on North Korean troops fighting for Russia

South Korea poised to send intelligence officers to Ukraine to spy on North Korean troops fighting for Russia

Tenerife anti-tourism protesters left a family feeling 'trapped' in their hotel

Tenerife anti-tourist protesters 'trap British family in hotel', leaving them 'scared to go out'

Mark Rowley wants more protection for firearms officers after an armed policeman was acquitted of the murder of Chris Kaba

Give armed police more legal protection, says Met chief, as officer cleared of Chris Kaba murder forced into hiding

Starmer has insisted his relationship with Trump is not damaged by claims Labour is interfering with the US election

Starmer insists relationship with Trump not damaged by claims Labour are interfering in US election

Donanemab is set to be blocked for NHS use

'Best ever' Alzheimer's drug 'set to be blocked for NHS use' due to cost pressures

Scurvy is 're-emerging'

Scurvy 're-emerging' as poor diets and cost of living pressures mean people get less Vitamin C

Crew members aboard a P-3C Orion anti-submarine and maritime surveillance plane of the German Navy

Germany spy planes to hunt Russian submarines from RAF base in Scotland

Chris Kaba

Met Police marksman cleared of murdering Chris Kaba forced into hiding after gangsters put £10k bounty on his head

Mcdonalds Double Quarter Pounder

McDonald's quarter pounder linked to E. coli outbreak in US which has killed one and sickened nearly 50

The UK-Germany Trinity House Agreement is a sign of the Government's attempts to forge close relations with European allies, particularly on defence and security

German spy planes to hunt Russian subs off Scotland, as minister hails deal to develop ‘weapons of the future'

Anita Rose, 57, was found unconscious with serious head injuries in July in in Brantham, Suffolk

Man, 55, charged with murder of mum-of-six Anita Rose who was killed on dog walk

Trump has made a complaint to the

Trump campaign files complaint against 'far left' Labour Party's 'blatant foreign interference' in US election

Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering Seven Babies At Countess Of Chester Hospital

Killer nurse Lucy Letby could have accessed patient notes and baby death reports after she was taken off neonatal unit

Latest News

See more Latest News

The new “safe sex for seagulls” initiative looks to curb the seagull population in Blackpole

Seagull food could be laced with contraceptives to control population following attacks

Tina Brown slammed Meghan’s media strategy saying “all of her ideas are total crap”

'All her ideas are total crap': Ex-Vanity Fair editor slams Meghan Markle in scathing rant

Pictured: Seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion named as Archie York

Parents pay tribute to seven-year-old boy who died in Newcastle house explosion

A nine-year-old girl was kidnapped from outside Harrods in London

Parents describe ‘panic’ before learning daughter, 9, was 'kidnapped' outside Harrods, court hears
Jaane Puhakka, 29, Finland's first openly gay ice hockey player, was allegedly shot by his 66-year-old partner

The Traitors Finland postpones series finale after contestant allegedly murdered by partner
A body has been found in the search for missing mother Victoria Taylor

Body found in search for missing mother Victoria Taylor 'close to where her belongings were discovered'
Tributes have been paid to a “well-loved” young footballer who died three days after being stabbed

Club pay tribute to 'well-loved' footballer, 20, following fatal stabbing in central London
Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine

Police raid German takeaway after 'best-selling' special found to be pizza with a side of cocaine
Marius Gustavson

Six men jailed for role in 'gruesome' castration and 'human butchery' ring can appeal their sentences, court rules
Daniel Khalife, 23, from Kingston, south-west London, is accused of perpetrating a bomb hoax at his barracks

Ex-British soldier Daniel Khalife left 'dodgy' device at barracks in bomb hoax plot, court hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

A statue of Queen Victoria in Sydney has been vandalised.

Queen Victoria statue vandalised with red paint in Australia amid Charles visit

Protester Wayne Wharton was arrested

Aboriginal Australian protester arrested in Sydney during Charles and Camilla's tour after shouting 'he's not my King'
King Charles was heckled by a senator as he gave a speech in Australia

Australian senator who heckled Charles and said ‘you are not my king’ shares cartoon of beheaded monarch

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey
Keir Starmer and his wife Victoria

We're starting to learn what Starmerism means but he has to make sure the cracks don't shatter his vision

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News