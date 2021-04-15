Suspected Russian hacking operation 'affected British groups'

15 April 2021, 19:20

Dominic Raab has accused Russian intelligence of being behind a major cyber attack
Dominic Raab has accused Russian intelligence of being behind a major cyber attack. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

British public sector bodies were among the victims of a Russian spy agency’s major cyber operation, the Foreign Office (FCDO) has said.

Thousands of organisations across the West were affected in the so-called SolarWinds attack, including Nato and the European Parliament.

The US has expelled 10 Russian diplomats after it accused the Kremlin of targeting government agencies and attempting to interfere with last year's presidential election.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said the UK and US would stand together against what he described as Russia's "malign behaviour" as his department assessed the country's SVR was "highly likely" responsible for the attack.

The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) - part of GCHQ – said a "low single digit number" of public sector bodies had been affected.

Read more: Alex Salmond tells LBC he 'does not know' if Russia was behind Salisbury poisonings

Raab said: "We see what Russia is doing to undermine our democracies.

"The UK and US are calling out Russia's malicious behaviour, to enable our international partners and businesses at home to better defend and prepare themselves against this kind of action."

The attack saw the IT services firm SolarWinds become compromised in what is thought to be one of the most serious cyber attacks suffered by the US. The attack was discovered in November.

Read more: Russian ships carry out drills amid military build-up at Ukraine border

It is believed Russian hackers infected its widely-used Orion software which let them access systems in at least nine US agencies and 18,000 organisations worldwide.

The impact on the UK has been assessed as "low" and the Government said it helped affected organisations to ensure they were "rapidly mitigated".

The NSCS believes the hackers were a group known as Cozy Bear or the The Dukes, which the FCDO said were linked to the SVR.

The UK summoned the Russian ambassador over the cyber attack
The UK summoned the Russian ambassador over the cyber attack. Picture: PA

Russia's ambassador, Andrei Kelin, was summoned to the Foreign Office over the incident.

In response to the US's diplomatic expulsions and new sanctions on six companies and 32 individuals and entities, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned that America's "aggressive behaviour" would "undoubtedly trigger a resolute retaliation".

"Washington should realise that it will have to pay a price for the degradation of the bilateral ties," she said.

The latest exchanges come amid rising tension between Washington and Moscow following a build-up of Russian forces on the border with Ukraine - seen by some analysts as an attempt by the Kremlin to test the resolve of the new US president Joe Biden.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Naisha Wright, aunt of the deceased Daunte Wright, holds up images depicting X26P Taser and a Glock 17 handgun (John Minchillo/AP)

Daunte Wright’s family demands more serious charges against US ex-police officer
Roberto Benigni poses for photographers as he arrives on the red carpet at the Rome Film Festival (Gregorio Borgia/AP)

Roberto Benigni to get lifetime achievement award at Venice Film Festival
The US Supreme Court (J. Scott Applewhite/AP)

Democrats propose measure to expand US Supreme Court to 13 judges
R Kelly during a hearing at the Leighton Criminal Court building, in Chicago (Antonio Perez/AP)

R Kelly to be transferred to New York ahead of ‘sex crimes’ trial in summer
Nicola Sturgeon receives her first shot of the Astra Zeneca vaccine

Nicola Sturgeon ‘quite emotional’ after receiving her first Covid-19 vaccine
A group of girls perform a traditional Zulu dance (Denis Farrell/PA)

SA township group saddened by Philip’s loss but vows to continue his legacy

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad,' caller tells LBC

'I don't think what David Cameron has done is that bad,' caller tells LBC
Shelagh Fogarty outraged as Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation

Shelagh Fogarty shocked as Tories set to vote against landmark domestic abuse legislation
Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on

Hillsborough: Shelagh Fogarty and Liverpool bishop reflect on the disaster 32 years on
Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller is disgusted by cronyism

Greensill: Incensed James O'Brien caller explains why he is disgusted by cronyism
James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral

James O'Brien's theory on why Royals aren't wearing uniforms at Prince Philip's funeral
'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London