Russian fireworks factory blaze results in out-of-control display

By Joe Cook

A blaze at a fireworks factory in Russia on Sunday morning caused a spectacular, out-of-control display, which was caught on camera by the local emergency department.

In videos posted on the Instagram page of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Rostov Region, rockets are seen flying in all directions.

The fire took place in the southern Russian city Rostov-on-Don, which has a population of over one million.

Large amounts of smoke could be seen bellowing out of the fireworks store before it exploded. Picture: MCHS_ROSTOV/Instagram

In videos posted on social media fireworks can be seen exploding around the emergency vehicles. Picture: MCHS_ROSTOV/Instagram

According to state owned media site Russia Today, the fire is reported to have been started by a faulty electric heater.

Stocks were apparently high at the shop ahead of New Year celebrations.

The fire was assigned the highest difficulty grade, number four, as 446 firefighters tackled the blaze throughout the night.

446 firefighters tackled the blaze throughout the night in freezing temperatures. Picture: MCHS_ROSTOV/Instagram

Videos showed extensive damage to the area in Rostov-on-Don. Picture: MCHS_ROSTOV/Instagram

The flames spread across 4,000 square metres, according to the emergency ministry, with firefighters from surrounding areas drafted in.

Preliminary reports suggest there were no casualties, but videos posted online showed significant damage to the area.