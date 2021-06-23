Russian forces 'fire warning shots at British Royal Navy destroyer in Black Sea'

23 June 2021, 12:45 | Updated: 23 June 2021, 13:04

HMS Defender has visited Ukraine
HMS Defender has visited Ukraine. Picture: PA

By Will Taylor

Russian forces say they have fired warning shots at a Royal Navy destroyer in the Black Sea.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the incident took place after the British ship entered the country's waters.

The area has become an arena for tense global relations after Russia seized the Crimea from Ukraine, leading to territorial disputes.

A border patrol boat fired warning shots at HMS Defender and an Su-24M warplane dropped four bombs near to the ship, a statement reported by the Russian Interfax news agency said.

"The destroyer was warned in advance that weapons would be fired in case of a violation of the Russian state border. It disregarded the warning," the statement said.

"As a result of joint actions of the Black Sea Fleet and the Border Service of the Russian Federal Security Service, HMS Defender left the territorial sea of the Russian Federation at 12.23pm."

Updates to follow

