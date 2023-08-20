Breaking News

Russian Luna-25 spaceship crashes into moon, ending nation's first mission since Cold War

The Luna-25 was Russia's first space mission since 1976. Picture: Alamy

By Adam Solomons

Russia's first space mission for 47 years failed miserably after its Luna-25 spaceship spun out of control and crashed into the moon.

The unmanned vessel was supposed to make a soft landing on the south pole of the moon.

But it "ceased to exist" after losing direction and smashing into the surface.

A spokesperson for Russian space agency Roskosmos said it lost control with Luna-25 during its pre-landing orbit.

They said: "The apparatus moved into an unpredictable orbit and ceased to exist as a result of a collision with the surface of the Moon."

