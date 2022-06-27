Shopping centre in Ukraine with 1,000 people inside hit in Russian missile strike

By Emma Soteriou

Russian missiles have hit a shopping centre in Kremenchuk with 1,000 civilians inside, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

He warned the number of victims would be "impossible to imagine" and spoke of his horror that Russia would attack something that posed no strategic value in the war.

A rescue operation is under way as emergency workers battle a blaze that broke out after the strike.

Regional head Dmytro Lunin claimed Russia had committed a "war crime" by carrying out the attack, calling the country a "terrorist state", while Boris Johnson condemned Vladimir Putin's "cruelty and barbarism".

Mr Zelenskyy said in an update on messaging app Telegram: "[The shopping centre] is on fire, and rescue workers are trying to put out the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine.

"It posed no threat to the Russian army. No strategic value. People only wanted to live a normal life, which is what angers the occupiers so much.

"Out of helplessness, Russia continues to hit ordinary people. It is vain to expect it to be reasonable or humane."

The full death toll is still unknown but at least two people have been killed and 20 injured in the attack, with nine in serious condition, said the deputy head of the Ukrainian presidential office.

A rescue operation is still under way, he added.

⚡️ Zelensky: 'Russia strikes shopping center in Kremenchuk, while over thousand people inside.'



“The mall is on fire, firefighters are trying to extinguish the fire, the number of victims is impossible to imagine," said President Volodymyr Zelensky.



Volodymyr Zelensky/Telegram pic.twitter.com/Pb8IGeAevD — The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) June 27, 2022

Missiles struck the shopping centre in Kremenchuk. Picture: Google Maps

The city's mayor, Vitaliy Meletskiy, said in a Facebook post that the strike hit a "very crowded" place and that he was at the scene.

"This appalling attack has shown once again the depths of cruelty and barbarism to which the Russian leader will sink," Boris Johnson said at the G7 summit in Germany.

"Once again our thoughts are with the families of innocent victims in Ukraine. Putin must realise that his behaviour will do nothing but strengthen the resolve of the Ukraine and every other G7 country to stand by the Ukraine for as long as it takes."

Rockets struck the centre at about 3.50pm (UK time), Kremenchuk officials said, and a fire broke out, covering a 10,000 sq m area.

Mr Lunin claimed Russia had committed a "war crime" by carrying out the attack, calling the country a "terrorist state".

He said on telegram: "A missile strike on a shopping mall with people in Kremenchug is another Russian war crime. A crime against humanity.

"This is an open and cynical act of terror against the civilian population. Russia is a terrorist state."

Footage shared on social media showed plumes of smoke surrounding the building which remains engulfed in flames.

Emergency services are on the scene, with a fire engine and several firefighters visible in clips.

Kremenchuk.

Missile strike by Russian missiles on the shopping center.

Zelensky: It is impossible to imagine the number of victims.



If this is not a terrorist attack, then what!? If Russia is not a terrorist country, then who are they? pic.twitter.com/jWhQdtSkSB — Roman Hryshchuk (@grishchukroma) June 27, 2022

Kremenchuk is the site of Ukraine's biggest oil refinery, lying on the Dnipro river in the region of Poltava.

The city in eastern Ukraine had a population of 217,000 before Russia's invasion.

There was no immediate comment from Russia, which denies deliberately targeting civilians.

This story is being updated