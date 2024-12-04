Russian socialite unmasked as boss of vast money laundering network used by British drug dealers

4 December 2024, 16:13 | Updated: 4 December 2024, 16:18

A huge money laundering network has been busted
A huge money laundering network has been busted. Picture: NCA

By Kit Heren

A multi-billion pound money laundering network run by Russian millionaires and used by British drug dealers has been brought down in an international sting.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The system was used by Russian-speaking hackers with millions in cryptocurrency that they needed to turn into cash and assets, as well as street gangs in Britain who had physical money they needed to launder.

Irish cartel the Kinahans are also accused of using the system, run by two networks called Smart and TGR, to get cryptocurrency in return for cash.

Even the Russian state used the secretive network to get money to spies based in other countries, and it is also claimed it was used to move funds from the state-controlled TV network RT, formerly Russia Today, to journalists based in the UK.

Russian citizens placed under sanctions amid the war in Ukraine took advantage of the network to disguise the origin of their cash and buy property in Britain, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Read more: Russian warship fires warning shot at German army helicopter carrying out patrol in the Baltic Sea

Read more: Nine arrested in operation to bring down gang smuggling people into country using fake documents

Ekaterina Zhdanova
Ekaterina Zhdanova. Picture: NCA

Smart was run by Ekaterina Zhdanova, a Russian national said to have been born in Siberia before making it in the financial industry and building up connections in Moscow.

She has been arrested in France, and had already been sanctioned by the US last year.

Georgy Rossi, whose current whereabouts are unknown, was the boss of TGR - and also came from a background in Russian banking before relocating to Europe.

Georgy Rossi
Georgy Rossi. Picture: NCA

They are both believed to have made millions of pounds from money laundering, charging around three per cent for transactions involving billions.

The funds were often routed through the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, and the network had reach across more than 30 countries.

Rob Jones, NCA director general of operations, said Operation Destabilise is the agency's largest money-laundering investigation in the last 10 years.

So far 84 arrests have been made, and £20 million seized within the UK.

Fawad Saiedi
Fawad Saiedi. Picture: NCA

The network would need to launder around £700 million to make that money back, the NCA said.

Mr Jones said: "Operation Destabilise has exposed billion-dollar money laundering networks operating in a way previously unknown to international law enforcement or regulators.

"For the first time, we have been able to map out a link between Russian elites, crypto-rich cyber criminals, and drugs gangs on the streets of the UK.

"The thread that tied them together - the combined force of Smart and TGR - was invisible until now.

"The NCA and partners have disrupted this criminal service at every level. We have identified and acted against the Russians pulling the strings at the very top, removing the air of legitimacy that enabled them to weave illicit funds into our economy.

Photos from the seized mobile phones
Photos from the seized mobile phones. Picture: NCA

"We also took out the key co-ordinators that enabled the cash-based element of their operation in the UK, making it extremely difficult for them to operate here and sending a clear message that this is not a safe haven for money laundering."

Zhdanova and Rossi were at the top of an international system where criminals with dirty money or cryptocurrency could exchange it for funds of the equivalent value, meaning they could hide the fact the money had come from crime.

Smart's customers are alleged to have included a Russian ransomware group that was responsible for attempting to extort at least £27 million from 149 UK victims including hospitals, schools, businesses and local authorities.

The system meant drug dealers in the UK swapped dirty money for cryptocurrency that they could use to buy drugs from South American cartels, while Russian cybercriminals were able to buy assets such as properties abroad.

Cash found by police
Cash found by police. Picture: NCA

Nik Adams, the National Police Chiefs' Council lead for economic crime, said the network was "hidden in plain sight, operating from within our communities, moving vast sums of money linked to the drugs trade and serious violence on our streets".

The scheme was first discovered with the arrest of Fawad Saiedi in London in November 2021, who was found with more than £250,000 in cash.

He was later jailed for possessing and transferring criminal property, and was thought to have been involved in laundering more than £15 million, under the instructions of Zhdanova and her associate Nikita Krasnov.

Other parts of the network that were exposed included cash couriers in the UK run by two men called Semen Kuksov and Andrii Dzektsa, who between July 2022 and September 2023 oversaw the laundering of £12.3 million in 74 days.

Reform UK's Richard Tice slams barber shops over miney laundering drug claims

One courier linked to Kuksov's network, Igor Logvinov, was arrested by An Garda Siochana in Ireland and later jailed for three years.

In Jersey in October 2021, an investigation found that Muhiddin Umurzokov, Anvarjon Eshonkulov and Batsukh Bataa had tried to launder £60,000 on the island.

They were found to be housing illegal migrants in sub-let homes that were paid for with the proceeds of drug dealing and prostitution, and were all jailed.

Two other cases saw money smugglers stopped at the border in Kent - Ukrainian nationals Taras Hirnyak and Andrii Trachuk who were found with £1 million in cash in washing powder boxes in May last year at the Channel Tunnel, and Ruslan Kaziuk who was stopped at Dover in March 2023 with taped up packages of cash.

Another courier, Andrejs Jasins, was stopped at Frankley Services on the southbound M5 near Birmingham in March 2023 and was found with £400,000 hidden under the passenger seat of his van.

The Latvian national had only flown into the UK the day before he was arrested, and was later jailed for two years.

The NCA worked with law enforcement in the US, Ireland, Jersey and France to bring down the network, that had reach across 30 countries.

A series of sanctions, announced by US authorities on Wednesday, have been put in against individuals accused of running the network.

Zhdanova's associates Khadzi-Murat Dalgatovich Magomedov and Nikita Vladimirovich Krasnov were sanctioned by the United States on Wednesday.

Rossi, a Ukrainian national who was born in Russia, was also sanctioned, along with Chirkinyan, and another leading figure in TGR, Andrejs Bradens also known as Andrejs Carenoks, as well as associated businesses including TGR Partners, TGR DWC LLC and TGR Corporate Concierge Ltd.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Police tape at the scene of Brian Thompson's shooting

Healthcare boss shot dead in ‘brazen and targeted attack’, police say

Exclusive
Labour could look to "tighten up" rules on political donations.

Labour plans to ‘tighten up’ donation rules, minister says, amid concerns Elon Musk could donate £80m to Reform

Chocolate lovers have been left heartbroken after Cadbury's axed a popular Christmas treat.

'Christmas is cancelled!': Chocolate lovers left heartbroken after beloved festive treat is axed

Paulette Thompson says her health insurance boss husband had been threatened before he was shot dead

Health insurance boss gunned down in New York 'had been threatened' before killing, wife says

Michel Barnier holding his finger to his lips and looking concerned

No-confidence vote expected to apply coup de grace for Barnier’s government

Brian Thompson was shot dead in New York

Manhunt in New York after boss of America’s biggest health insurer gunned down outside hotel in ‘targeted attack’

Demonstrators wearing gas masks in Tbilisi

Opposition leader arrested during police raid on offices amid unrest in Georgia

Wife of France's President Brigitte Macron (L) welcomes Queen Camilla (R) for the ceremony

Queen warmly embraces France’s first lady as she continues pneumonia recovery

Workers probing a sinkhole

Rescuers change tactics in search for woman who may have fallen into sinkhole

Lisa Welford (L), best friend of Claudia Lawrence, was murdered by her abusive ex

Killer of missing chef Claudia Lawrence's childhood best friend jailed for life

Abdulaziz Haruna made a desperate attempt to escape arrest during a raid

Moment drug dealer leaps through door in underwear as police use chainsaw to raid property

Brian Thompson was shot dead outside a hotel in Manhattan

Boss of America's biggest health insurer 'gunned down outside Manhattan hotel' as manhunt launched for attacker

Pete Hegseth

Trump considers DeSantis for Pentagon role with Hegseth under pressure

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte points at the lectern

Nato chief urges European allies to ramp up defence spending

The British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in a major war, the defence minister has warned

British Army would be destroyed in 'six months to a year' in major war, veterans minister warns

Blackpool

Northern town has UK's worst life expectancy for men - as Glasgow moves off bottom spot for first time

Latest News

See more Latest News

Donna Nelson's daughter Kristal Hilaire speaks to the media

Japanese court convicts Australian who says she was tricked into smuggling drugs

The defender was backed by his teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag'.

Manchester United star backed by teammates after 'refusing to wear Pride flag' as Premier League LGBT row deepens
A Russian warship fired at a German army helicopter, that was on a reconnaissance flight over the Baltic Sea.

Russian warship fires warning shot at German army helicopter carrying out patrol in the Baltic Sea
Taylor Swift performs during the opening show of the Toronto dates of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift tops Spotify’s most-streamed list

Met Office issues wind and rain warning

Brits to be hit with 80mph wind and torrential rain this weekend as Met Office issues warnings for 5 straight days
President Joe Biden watches a traditional dance after arriving at Catumbela airport in Angola

Biden uses Angola visit to promote major US-backed rail project in Africa

Louise Haigh has resigned as transport secretary after it emerged she pleaded guilty to a fraud offence

Haigh resignation a 'marked contrast' from Tories, says Starmer as Badenoch grills PM over fraud offence
Italy is banning metal key boxes outside properties.

Italy steps up war on Airbnb rentals as key boxes banned amid growing anti-tourism revolt

Bargain Hunt auctioneer Charles Hanson outside Derby Crown Court, at a previous court appearance in February

Bargain Hunt star Charles Hanson appears in court as he faces trial for 'assault and coercive behaviour against wife'
Calls to boycott dairy company Arla after firm use methane reducing additives to tackle burping cows

Calls to boycott dairy company over methane-reducing food additive used to tackle burping cows

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

The Amir Of The State Of Qatar State Visit To The United Kingdom

David and Victoria Beckham join royals at glitzy palace banquet for Qatari state visit

Lady Gabriella Windsor and husband Thomas Kingston (pictured at Royal Ascot in 2019)

Lady Gabriella Kingston calls for medication warning after inquest hears husband Thomas Windsor took his own life
Queen Camilla arrives at Buckingham Palace

Queen reveals chest infection was pneumonia that left her with ‘lingering’ side-effects including fatigue

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News