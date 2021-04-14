Russian ships carry out drills amid military buildup at Ukraine border

14 April 2021, 18:52

Russian ships performed an exercise in the Black Sea amid tensions in the region
Russian ships performed an exercise in the Black Sea amid tensions in the region. Picture: PA/Sergei Malgavko/TASS

By Will Taylor

Russia has carried out a snap naval exercise in the Black Sea as tensions rise with Ukraine.

The Russian Navy said a group of ships, including the frigate Admiral Makarov, set out to conduct artillery fire and trained overcoming a mock minefield.

The exercise comes after Vladimir Putin dispatched military formations to the border with Ukraine – described by Nato chief Jens Stoltenberg as the biggest Russian buildup in seven years - and the US sent two warships into the sea.

Speaking previously, Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu said his country’s deployments were a response to what he called efforts by NATO to increase their forces at Russia's border.

He said the two armies and three airborne formations sent to the west of his country were "a response to the alliance's military activities threatening Russia".

Read more: Biggest threats UK faces come from Russia and China, former MI6 head tells LBC

"The troops have shown their full readiness to fulfil tasks to ensure the country's security," he added.

More than 14,000 people have died during fighting in the east of Ukraine between the Government and Russian-backed separatists, which broke out as Russia annexed the Crimean Peninsula in 2014.

Joe Biden has told President Putin to “de-escalate tensions” in a phone call.

Read more: London-Moscow relationship 'nearly dead,' Russian Ambassador tells LBC

Two US warships were set to sail into the Black Sea today and remain until early May, which Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov denounced as "openly provocative".

"Seeing itself as the Queen of the Seas, the US should realise that the risks of various incidents are very high," he said.

"We warn the US that it should stay away from Crimea and our Black Sea coast for their own benefit."

NATO has reiterated its support for Ukraine while Russia said it is free to deploy its troops wherever it wants in its territory.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Michelle Hunziker

Italian TV host apologises for gestures mimicking Asians

Demonstrators flash their mobile phone lights as they gather outside the Brooklyn Centre Police Department to protest over the fatal shooting of Daunte Wright during a traffic stop in Minnesota

Minnesota police officer to be charged over shooting of black motorist
Dr David Fowler at the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Expert blames George Floyd’s death on heart rhythm problem

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei wearing a protective face mask, attends a meeting in Tehran, Iran

Iran supreme leader: Offers at Vienna nuclear deal talks ‘not worth looking at’
Former Prime Minister David Cameron has admitted lobbying ministers

Lobbying: What is it and why does it cause so much unease?

Over half of people in England would likely have tested positive for Covid-19 antibodies in March

Over half of people in England 'likely had Covid-19 antibodies' in March

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison
How could vaccine passports work in the UK?

Vaccine passports: How will they work and will they be needed for the pub next week?
Boris Johnson will lead a press conference from 5pm today

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference and what will he say?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'

'Black people sometimes don't stand up for themselves at work for fear of aggressive label'
Greensill: James O'Brien takes on caller who believes Tories and Labour are as bad as each other

Greensill: James O'Brien caller can't find Labour equivalent after claiming 'all MPs are the same'
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8PM

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves

Greensill: 'Sleazy' David Cameron acted just 'to line his pockets', says MP Rachel Reeves
The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

The UK is 'in trouble' on LGBT rights, warns Tory MP

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

Covid bereaved families group 'turned down seven times' for meeting with Government

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London