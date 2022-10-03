Russian nuclear train 'a signal to the West' after fears over how Putin will defend annexed Ukrainian regions

3 October 2022, 12:58

A train belonging to a Russian nuclear department was seen moving through Russia
A train belonging to a Russian nuclear department was seen moving through Russia. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Footage showing a train of military equipment belonging to Russia's nuclear units is likely a "signal to the West" – after a desperate Vladimir Putin annexed four regions of Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His seizure of Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson – none of which are fully controlled by Moscow – raised fears over whether he would go as far as using a nuclear strike to keep them in Russian hands.

His beleaguered forces are crumbling in the face of Ukrainian counter attacks as they move to liberate towns and cities Russia spent weeks trying to take.

Now, footage has emerged of a train belonging to the organisation that handles nuclear munitions moving equipment, according to one defence analyst, moving through what is believed to be central Russia.

"This "another train with military equipment" is actually carrying kit belonging to the 12th Main Directorate of the Russian MoD. The directorate is responsible for nuclear munitions, their storage, maintenance, transport, and issuance to units," said Konrad Muzyka.

"Does that mean that this video shows preparations for a nuclear release? Not really. There are other more likely explanations.

"1) It could be a form of signalling to the West that Moscow is escalating 2) Russian RVSN forces usually train extensively during autumn.

"3) Russia may conduct GROM strategic deterrence exercise in October, so this train could be showing a prep for this drill."

Read more: Putin 'highly unlikely' to use nuclear weapons but is not acting in a 'rational' way, says Defence Sec

Western analysts have debated whether Putin could resort to a limited, tactical use of a nuclear weapon to fend off Ukraine's counter attacks, especially now he considers the four occupied regions part of Russia.

Putin has said he will use "all the means at our disposal" if Russia is put under threat.

Defence secretary Ben Wallace played down the idea Moscow could use a nuke, telling a fringe meeting at the Tory party conference that although the use of nuclear weapons was in the Russian military doctrine, it would be unacceptable to Moscow's allies India and China.

He said it would be "highly unlikely" that Putin would take such a drastic step.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Power station

Britain faces blackout: 'Significant risk' of UK gas supply emergency, energy regulator warns

Ten people were killed in collisions involving e-scooters - all of them e-scooter riders.

E-scooter crashes triple in a year and ten riders killed, government figures reveal

The activist carries out her dirty protest on the statue of Sir Tom Moore. Picture: End Private Jets/Twitter

Police make arrest after Sir Captain Tom Moore memorial defaced with faeces

A man in his thirties discovered 30 black packages washed up on a beach, with contents inside which 'looked like pure cocaine'.

Weekend walker stumbles on £90 million haul of cocaine washed up on Welsh beach

Household water bills to fall as result of fines imposed on suppliers

Water companies told to hand back £150m to customers over pollution and sewer problems

Thomas Cashman taken to Liverpool magistrates court this morning (l) where he is charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel (r)

Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder suspect Thomas Cashman in court for first time

Director General of the CBI, Tony Danker (left), told LBC that the chancellor's (right) decision to abandon plans to lower the top rate of income tax was the 'right thing'.

Tax u-turn was the 'right thing,' CBI chief says following Chancellor's announcement

Wayne Couzens

Killer Wayne Couzens appears at Old Bailey for flashing charges without a barrister amid ongoing strikes

The pound is going back up after a u-turn on decisions from the chancellor

Pound bounces back overnight after a U-turn on Government plan to abolish the top rate of income tax

Kwasi Kwarteng admitted in hindsight he should not have met financiers after his mini-budget

'I shouldn't have gone to meet hedge fund managers after my mini-budget crashed the pound', Kwarteng admits

Kenny, 79, lives in the chancellor's Staines-Upon-Thames constituency, and goes to the local Wetherspoons to avoid using energy at home.

Pensioners in Chancellor’s constituency hiding in Wetherspoons to avoid heating homes

Exclusive
Kwasi Kwarteng did not rule out more U-turns

Kwarteng fails to rule out further U-turns after humiliating 45p tax cut reversal

Liz Truss is set to U-turn on scrapping the top rate on income tax

Liz Truss in embarrassing U-turn as she cancels abolition of 45p top rate of income tax after Tory backlash

Mel B made an appearance at the Tory conference.

'I would have died': Mel B calls for domestic abuse reforms after sharing her personal experience with ex

Kwasi Kwarteng will seek to calm the markets, defend his plan to boost UK economic growth and secure his position as Chancellor

'We must stay the course': Kwarteng stands firm on tax cuts despite threat of Tory rebellion

Putin is "unlikely" to turn to nuclear weapons

Putin 'highly unlikely' to use nuclear weapons but is not acting in a 'rational' way, says Defence Sec

Latest News

See more Latest News

Pipeline damage

Swedish navy sends special diving vessel to area of pipeline leaks

Russia Ukraine War

Ukrainian troops claim new gains over Russia amid continued offensive

Mark Wahlberg House Fire

Fire damages Mark Wahlberg’s childhood home in Boston

Svante Paabo

Nobel Prize for medicine goes to Swedish scientist for research on evolution

Protest in Turkey

Iran’s supreme leader blames US over protests following woman’s death

The team prays for victims

Police probe tear gas use at Indonesian football match after 125 die in crush

Relief camp in Pakistan

UN: 5.7 million Pakistani flood victims to face food crisis

Burkina Faso soldiers

West African mediators head to Burkina Faso following coup

The scene of the shooting

Israel military kills two during West Bank raid – Palestinian officials

Boyko Borisov

Centre-right party wins poll on pledges to stabilise Bulgaria

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien reacts to "humiliating" U-Turn

James O'Brien reacts to 'humiliating' U-turn by Truss and Kwarteng, saying they've lost credibility 'probably forever'
Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air

Swearing climate protester, who backs pouring human faeces over Captain Tom memorial, taken off air
LBC

‘This is all hysteria’: Tory MP Marco Longhi defends mini-budget and slams media coverage

Liz Truss

'This is a crisis she dreamed up,' says David Lammy in impassioned rant against the PM

Molly Russell Inquest

Molly Russell Inquest: 'Some children will suffer it’s life isn’t it,' says caller rejecting online safeguarding
Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan

Sangita Myska delivers a scathing monologue on Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng's catastrophic economic plan
Mick Lynch RMT Strike

RMT head defends rail strikes and brands mini-budget an “ideological experiment”

Shelagh Fogarty slams Andrew Tate and his 'pals' for 'misogynistic, sexist hogwash'

'Absolute misogynistic and sexist hogwash': Shelagh Fogarty fumes over Andrew Tate's Instagram content
Tory

'All traditions are at best asleep and at worst destroyed': James O'Brien explores possibility of Labour govt
‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

‘I didn't know the half of it’: Andrew Marr reflects on getting his 'voice back' during ‘tumultuous’ times

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London