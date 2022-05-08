Russian nukes could destroy Nato countries 'in half an hour', warns Kremlin space boss

8 May 2022, 19:55

Nato countries could be destroyed 'in half an hour'.
Nato countries could be destroyed 'in half an hour'. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Russia could destroy all Nato countries "in half an hour" if there was a nuclear war, the head of the Kremlin's space agency has warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dmitry Rogozin, the head of Roscosmos, made the stark warning as the final dress rehearsal for Monday's Victory Day parade in Moscow saw nuclear weapons wheeled through Red Square.

He revealed the aim was to defeat the "enemy" West while wiping Ukraine from the map altogether.

"NATO is waging a war against us," he said.

"They didn't announce it, but that doesn't change anything. Now it's obvious to everyone."

Rogozin added: "In a nuclear war, NATO countries will be destroyed by us in half an hour.

"But we must not allow it, because the consequences of the exchange of nuclear strikes will affect the state of our Earth.

"Therefore, we will have to defeat this economically and militarily more powerful enemy with conventional armed means."

Read more: Two killed and 60 feared dead in Russian bomb attack on Ukraine school

Read more: UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support for Ukraine ahead of G7 meeting

Head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin
Head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin. Picture: Alamy

He also suggested that Putin would put Russia on a war footing to bolster the war effort.

"Such a victory is possible with the full solidarity of the whole country with the army, the mobilisation of the state economy," he said.

The former deputy prime minister went on to say that Russia is "not fighting the Nazis in Ukraine".

"We are liberating Ukraine from NATO occupation and pushing the worst enemy away from our western borders," he said.

Russian military preparing to rehearse the traditional Victory Day Parade for May 9.
Russian military preparing to rehearse the traditional Victory Day Parade for May 9. Picture: Getty

It comes as Red Soviet flags and orange-and-black striped military ribbons are lining the streets of Russian cities and towns ahead of Victory Day, marking the defeat of Nazi Germany in 1945.

Some Russians fear that Putin will use the occasion to declare that what the Kremlin has previously called a "special military operation" in Ukraine will now be a full-fledged war.

Ukraine's intelligence chief Kyrylo Budanov said Moscow was covertly preparing such a plan.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told LBC that Mr Putin was "laying the ground for being able to say, 'Look, this is now a war against Nazis, and what I need is more people'".

The Kremlin denied having such plans, calling the reports "untrue" and "nonsense".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

EasyJet plans to tackle staff shortages by removing seats on its flights.

EasyJet to strip seats from planes to tackle staffing crisis ahead of summer

Benjamin Rich denied being arrested at a Russian-controlled spaceport in Kazakhstan

British travel YouTuber denies being arrested at Russian spaceport

Dennis Waterman starred in New Tricks and Minder

New Tricks, the Sweeney and Minder star Dennis Waterman dies aged 74

Ncuti Gatwa will take over from Jodie Whittaker as the Time Lord in Doctor Who.

Doctor Who: Sex Education's Ncuti Gatwa announced as first black Time Lord

Kate and William were criticised as being "tone deaf" during their Caribbean tour.

Prince William and Kate 'want to be known by first names not royal titles'

Deputy PM Dominic Raab speaks to LBC's Tom Swarbrick on the NI Protocol.

'Nothing off the table': Raab says fixing Brexit deal 'critical' for Northern Ireland

The burning building in the village of Bilohorivka.

Two killed and 60 feared dead in Russian bomb attack on Ukraine school

A leaked memo shows Sir Keir Starmer's "Beergate bash" with £200 curry takeaway was "pre-planned".

Tories slam Starmer 'hypocrisy' after leaked memo reveals 'Beergate bash' was pre-planned

The UK is ramping up military support for Ukraine.

UK pledges extra £1.3bn in military support for Ukraine ahead of G7 meeting

Twins have gone missing in south London.

Twins, 6, who vanished while playing in their front garden found safe and well

Unprecedented access was given to hundreds of home-made recordings

Queen shows off engagement ring in unseen footage released from her personal archive

A leaked memo indicated that the dinner in Durham had been planned

Starmer's 'Beergate' bash with £200 curry takeout was 'pre-planned', leaked memo reveals

Sinn Fein have won the most assembly seats for the first time.

Historic win for Sinn Fein as it becomes biggest party in Northern Ireland

A group of eco protesters ambushed Priti Patel's speech at a Tory dinner.

Eco mob ambush Priti Patel speech over 'racist and inhumane' Rwanda migrant plan

An England player allegedly was involved in a blackmail plot for sleeping with a transsexual escort.

England footballer 'involved in £30k blackmail plot after having sex with transsexual escort'
The person is being treated at the expert infectious disease unit at the Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Foundation Trust, London (stock image of disease).

Rare case of monkeypox confirmed in England as patient treated in isolation unit

Latest News

See more Latest News

Cuba Hotel Explosion

Death toll climbs to 30 after explosion hits five-star hotel in Havana
Russia Ukraine War

Western officials visit Ukraine after Russian bomb flattens school
A woman looks at a crater from an explosion after a Russian air strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Dozens feared dead after Russian bomb levels Ukraine school

Russia Ukraine War Jill Biden

Jill Biden pays surprise visit to Ukraine and meets president’s wife
John Lee celebrates with his wife after declaring his victory in the chief executive election of Hong Kong

Beijing loyalist John Lee elected as Hong Kong’s next leader

First lady Jill Biden visits Slovak and Ukrainian mothers and their children as the families participate in a Mother’s Day activity in Kosice, Slovakia

Jill Biden to Ukrainian mother: Russian war ‘hard to understand’
A volunteer shapes metal plates with an angle grinder at a facility producing material for Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine

Ukrainian volunteers create armour and camouflage at old industrial complex
Rochus Rueckel as Jesus performs during the rehearsal of the 42nd Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany

German village’s centuries-old passion play returning after pandemic break
People clean a residential area after a Russian air strike in Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine

Russia continues barrage in southern Ukraine as civilians leave steel plant
Russian servicewomen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow

Patriotism and unease mix as Russia prepares to mark Victory Day

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Keir Starmer blasted by Rachel Johnson over partygate

'Worst hypocrisy in modern politics!': Keir Starmer blasted by Rachel Johnson over partygate
Britons more angry over Starmer 'hypocrisy' than partygate claims Tory MP

Britons more angry over Starmer 'hypocrisy' than partygate claims Tory MP
Labour election results 'not as good' as mine were in 2018, says Corbyn

Corbyn says Labour lost London council seats because his whip was removed
Afghan woman journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling

'It's not Islamic!': Female Afghan journalist blasts Taliban over forced veiling
'Should we end private schools?': Sangita Myska proposes 'radical solution' to UK's education row

'End private schools?': Sangita Myska asks if 'radical solution' to UK education needed
Ann Widdecombe says politicians shouldn't resign over lockdown breaches

'Not even Keir should quit!': Ann Widdecombe says MPs shouldn't resign over Covid breaches
Starmer's position would be 'strengthened' if cleared of beergate - former Labour manifesto writer

Starmer's position 'strengthened' if cleared of 'Beergate' - ex-Labour manifesto writer
Swarbrick On Sunday 18/07

Swarbrick On Sunday 08/5 | Watch again

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling

'Northern Ireland is changing': Alliance Party's Kellie Armstrong reacts to seats doubling
'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite

'Nothing could be better' for Labour than Keir Starmer's resignation, says Labourite

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police