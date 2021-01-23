Wife of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny detained as protests sweep Russia

23 January 2021, 12:41 | Updated: 23 January 2021, 13:07

Yulia Navalnaya posted this image on Instagram after she was detained
Yulia Navalnaya posted this image on Instagram after she was detained. Picture: Instagram

By Asher McShane

Hundreds of protesters have been rounded up and arrested by Russian police after they took to the streets in freezing temperatures on Saturday to demand the release of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

The 44-year-old, who is President Vladimir Putin's most prominent and durable foe, was arrested on January 17 when he returned to Moscow from Germany, where he had spent five months recovering from severe nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin.

As thousands of protesters took to streets in cities in Russia, police swooped and made multiple arrests, including Lyubov Sobol, a lawyer for the Russian opposition leader. She was charged with inciting an unlawful protest and reportedly fined 250,000 roubles, around £2,500.

Protesters gather in Moscow in support of Alexei Navalny
Protesters gather in Moscow in support of Alexei Navalny. Picture: PA

Navalny's wife Yulia Navalnaya was also detained, posting a picture on Instagram which appears to show her in the back of a police van.

She posted in Russian: "Forgive the poor photo quality, the lighting is bad in the paddy wagon."

Russian authorities said Navalny's stay in Germany violated the terms of a suspended sentence in a criminal conviction in a case that Mr Navalny claims was illegitimate.

He is due to appear in court in early February to determine if he will serve the three-and-a-half-year sentence in prison.

More than 350 people were detained in protests in the Far East and Siberia, according to the arrests-monitoring group OVD-Info, and large demonstrations were expected in the afternoon in Moscow, St Petersburg and other cities in the European section of the country.

Several thousand people turned out for a protest in Yekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, and demonstrations took place in the Pacific port city of Vladivostok, the island city of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, and the country's third-largest city of Novosibirsk, among other locations.

Thirteen people were reported to have been arrested at the protest in Yakutsk, a city in eastern Siberia where the temperature was minus 50C (minus 58F).

In Moscow, thousands of people converged on central Pushkin Square as a police public-address system blared messages telling them not to gather closely because of Covid-19 concerns and warning that the protest is unlawful.

Helmeted riot officers sporadically grabbed participants and pushed them into police buses.

On Thursday, Moscow police arrested three top Navalny associates, two of whom were later jailed for periods of nine and 10 days.

Mr Navalny fell into a coma while on board a domestic flight from Siberia to Moscow on August 20. He had been transferred from a hospital in Siberia to one in Berlin two days later.

Laboratories in Germany, France and Sweden, and tests by the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons, established that he had been exposed to a Soviet-era Novichok nerve agent.

Russian authorities insisted that the doctors who treated Mr Navalny in Siberia before he was airlifted to Germany found no traces of poison and have challenged German officials to provide proof of his poisoning.

Russia refused to open a criminal inquiry, citing a lack of evidence that Mr Navalny was poisoned.

Last month, Mr Navalny released a recording of a phone call he said he made to a man he described as an alleged member of a group of officers of the Federal Security Service, or FSB, who purportedly poisoned him in August and then tried to cover it up.

The FSB dismissed the recording as fake.

Mr Navalny has been a thorn in the Kremlin's side for a decade.

He has been jailed repeatedly in connection with protests and has twice been convicted of financial misdeeds in cases that he said were politically motivated.

He suffered significant eye damage when an assailant threw disinfectant into his face, and was taken from jail to hospital in 2019 with an illness that authorities said was an allergic reaction but that many suspected was poisoning.

Latest News

See more Latest News

File photo of customers queuing at the check-in desk in Heathrow's Terminal 2 departures hall.

Day two of crowded scenes at Heathrow as airport bosses say social distancing is 'impossible'
French doctors have told people not to chat to each other on public transport.

French doctors call for ban on talking on public transport to halt Covid-19 spread
Russia Navalny Protests

Russia arrests 350 protesters demanding Navalny’s release

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival.

Hotel quarantine plan to be discussed by ministers - but how would it work?
Hong Kong lockdown

Thousands of Hongkongers locked down as coronavirus cases surge
Two police officers were injured breaking up a party in London last weekend.

Police officers injured breaking up 200 person covid rule-breaker party in west London

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States

When is Joe Biden's inauguration and will President Trump attend?
Boris Johnson has expressed concern about the new Covid variant

Brazil Covid strain: What is the new variant? Have flights been stopped?
Donald Trump is expected to be impeached for a second time

What does impeachment mean for Donald Trump? What happened in the vote?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns

Situation in ICUs 'incredibly scary' as capacity tested, consultant warns
NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants

NERVTAG Chair: Lockdown measures may last until summer due to new variants
Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders

Environment Secretary: It's not the right time to close UK borders
Natasha Devon tells James O'Brien 'hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health'

'Hypocritical' lockdown skeptics are 'weaponising mental health', Natasha Devon says
Phone paid services – Finally help is at hand for consumers

Phone paid services – Finally help is at hand for consumers

James had to point out to the caller he had broken the rules...

Caller gives shocking answer over ease of getting house party invite

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London