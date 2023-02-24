Russian politician faces punishment after putting noodles over his ears during Putin speech

24 February 2023, 11:53

Mikahail Abdalkin in the clip with noodles over his ears
Mikahail Abdalkin in the clip with noodles over his ears. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

A Russian politician who put noodles over his ears while watching a speech by Vladimir Putin is facing punishment from political leaders.

Mikahail Abdalkin, an MP from Samara in southern Russia shared a video of himself watching Putin’s state of the nation address with noodles hanging over his ears, a well-known Russian idiom for someone telling lies.

Russia’s Communist Party has pledged to punish Mr Abdalkin for his protest.

In the video, Mr Abdalkin stares at a screen from his desk as Putin delivered his annual address on Tuesday.

“I fully support. I agree with everything. Great speech,” Mr Abdalkin wrote in the caption for the video post.

Read more: Nation falls silent for Ukraine: UK in display of solidarity one year on from Russian invasion

“Haven’t heard anything like that in 23 years. Pleasantly surprised.”

Earlier this week Putin delivered a two-hour speech in which he vowed a “victory” for Russia in Ukraine

Hundreds of people have been jailed in Russia and thousands of people have been fined in Russia for voicing opposition to Putin’s barbaric war.

Communist Party spokesman Alexander Yushchenko, said that it would look into the stunt and “won’t leave it without attention”.

