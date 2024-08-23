'ISIS terrorists' with suicide vest lead Russian prison revolt, killing guards and taking hostages

23 August 2024, 16:27 | Updated: 23 August 2024, 16:46

The terrorists shared videos before being killed
The terrorists shared videos before being killed. Picture: Social media

By Kit Heren

ISIS terrorists have led an uprising at a prison in Russia, killing guards and taking hostages.

Four men who claimed to be followers of the so-called Islamic State killed three guards at a prison in the Volgograd region of southern Russia, wounding four more.

The revolt was crushed by Russian security services, who stormed the prison on Friday afternoon and killed all of the militants involved, according to the Russian prison service.

The terrorists had taken four hostages, all of whom were freed by the security services when they stormed the prison, which is in Surovikino, about two hours to the west of Volgograd, the regional capital.

One of the terrorists was said to be wearing a suicide vest. He tried to detonate the explosives but was killed before he could press the button.

Read more: ISIS claims responsibility for Moscow concert hall shooting after gunmen opened fire on venue

Read more: ISIS releases shocking video of Moscow concert hall attack after gunmen kill 145, including children

Three of the wounded prison guards were taken to the intensive care unit of a hospital.

The terrorists said they were targeting those who "oppressed, discriminated against and tortured Muslims", in a video shared widely on social media.

A Telegram account believed to be linked to the prisoners also said their actions were "revenge" for the Crocus City Hall terror attack in Moscow, when ISIS gunmen killed at least 145 people.

Video shared from the prison shows someone who appears to be a prison guard lying on the ground, bloodied and barely conscious.

Several people have been arrested in connection with that attack, which took place in March this year.

