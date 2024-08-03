Russian prisoner exchange comes at the cost of releasing 'serious threat to the West', says Alexander Litvinenko's widow

3 August 2024, 14:29

Russian prisoner exchange comes at the cost of releasing 'serious threat to the West', says Alexander Litvinenko's widow
Russian prisoner exchange comes at the cost of releasing 'serious threat to the West', says Alexander Litvinenko's widow. Picture: Alamy

By Christian Oliver

Anti-Putin campaigner and widow of Alexander Litvinenko, Marina Litvinenko, has praised the prisoner swap between Russia and the West, but warned that freedom has come at the cost of releasing "killers and spies" back to the Kremlin.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Litvinenko - whose husband was a former FSB agent turned defector who was poisoned and killed by the Russians in 2006 - told LBC's Paul Brand that she was "very happy" that the prisoners were "no more in danger".

She said she was particularly pleased following the death of Alexy Navalny, a prominent critic of Vladimir Putin, who died at a Russian penal colony, suspected to be killed under Kremlin orders.

Ms Litvinenko said many of the now released prisoners could have been in the same danger as Navalny if they were not released.

But the widow warned that those released by the West to Russia in the prisoner exchange were "not political prisoners" but "killers and spies".

Evan Gershkovich greets colleagues from the Wall Street Journal after he was released from Russian prison as part of a prisoner swap
Evan Gershkovich greets colleagues from the Wall Street Journal after he was released from Russian prison as part of a prisoner swap. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Evan Gershkovich back in US as 16 prisoners freed from Russian jails in biggest exchange since Cold War

Read More: Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich released in prisoner swap between US and Russia

She said we should not think of the Russians as spies in an "old James Bond movie" but instead as a "real serious threat to people in the West".

Among the eight returning to Moscow was Vadim Krasikov, a Russian assassin who was serving a life sentence in Germany for the 2019 killing of a former Chechen fighter in a Berlin park. German judges said the murder was carried out on orders from Russian authorities.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday that Krasikov is an officer of the Federal Security Service, or FSB - a fact reported in the West even as Moscow denied any state involvement.

He also said Krasikov once served in the FSB's special Alpha unit, along with some of Mr Putin's bodyguards.

Mr Peskov also confirmed that the couple released in Slovenia - Artem Dultsov and Anna Dultsova - were undercover intelligence officers commonly known as "illegals".

Posing as Argentine expats, they used Ljubljana as their base since 2017 to relay Moscow's orders to other sleeper agents and were arrested on espionage charges in 2022.

Their two children joined them as they flew to Moscow via Ankara, Turkey, where the mass exchange took place.

Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with released Russian prisoners upon their arrival at the Vnukovo government airport outside Moscow
Russian President Vladimir Putin walks with released Russian prisoners upon their arrival at the Vnukovo government airport outside Moscow. Picture: Alamy

It comes as two British nationals were part of the swap: Vladimir Kara-Murza and Paul Whelan.

Mr Whelan, a corporate security executive with joint British nationality from Michigan, has been jailed since 2018 on espionage charges he and Washington have denied.

Also freed was Mr Kara-Murza, who has joint Russian and British nationality and is a Kremlin critic and Pulitzer Prize-winning writer who was serving 25 years on charges of treason – widely seen as politically motivated.

Mr Whelan was designated as wrongfully detained following his arrest in December 2018 after he had travelled to Russia for a wedding. He was serving a 16-year sentence.

Ms Litvinenko said she "absolutely" wanted to speak to some of the released Russian prisoners when it was suitable.

"I'm sure I will talk to Vladimir Kara-Murza one day, maybe not soon. But for Vladimir maybe there is not a dilemma because he has family in the United States and is a British citizen.

"But for other people, it will be not easy," she said.

She told the prisoners to take their "second chance to live" and "live their life".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

The razor blade was found underneath a National Front sticker

Shock as police say far-right sticker with razor blade underneath found at Kent railway station

People gather around the destroyed car

Airstrikes in West Bank kill nine Palestinian militants, Israeli army says

Great Britain's Sholto Carnegie, Rory Gibbs, Morgan Bolding, Jacob Dawson, Charles Elwes, Tom Digby, James Rudkin, Tom Ford and Cox Harry Brightmore with their gold medals

Britain wins men's eight rowing gold in Paris Olympics, as women take bronze

Guantanamo Sept 11

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin overrides plea agreement with 9/11 defendants

The fire in east London

Two more men charged over 'Wagner Group' arson attack on Ukraine-linked businesses in east London

More protests are expected this weekend

Dozens of rallies planned this weekend, as Tory leadership hopeful Priti Patel calls for parliament to be recalled

'I guarantee this building isn't used to build bombs': Liverpool imam reaches out to far-right protesters outside mosque

'I guarantee this building isn't used to build bombs': Liverpool imam reaches out to far-right protesters outside mosque

Exclusive
Britain's Bryony Page poses for pictures holding her gold medal after the women's trampoline gymnastics final of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Trampoline champion Bryony Page reveals 'negative thoughts' before Olympic glory - and sets her sights on the circus

Firefighters in the pit lane of the Nuerburgring racing circuit

22 injured in paddock area explosion at Germany’s Nuerburgring track

Exclusive
Matthew Wright was left 'crushed' by the fraud

Matthew Wright 'crushed' by £19k fraud as he reveals how scammers tricked him into handing over bank details

Tory leadership candidate Kemi Badenoch at the Queen Elizabeth II Conference Centre

'We can't pretend UK integration has worked', says Tory leadership hopeful Kemi Badenoch

Pollution in a brown river

Severe drought returns to the Amazon earlier than expected

A clean-up is underway after violence erupted in Sunderland on Friday night

Clean up in Sunderland after 'far-right' rioters set police station ablaze, as eight arrested

Italian boxer Angela Carini to be awarded prize money by IBA despite Olympic defeat to Algeria's Imane Khelif

Italian boxer Angela Carini to be awarded prize money by IBA despite Olympic defeat to Algeria's Imane Khelif

File photo of a US fighter jet in the Middle East

US to send more jets and warships to Middle East as Iran threatens Israel after Hamas leader assassinated

Stephen Lawrence's father has been left shocked by the decision to move his body

Stephen Lawrence's father 'appalled' by decision to return body to UK from Jamaica 31 years after racist murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, centre, is the alleged mastermind of the 9/11 attacks

Plea deal for men accused of plotting 9/11 attacks revoked by US Defence Secretary

Violence erupted in Sunderland on Friday night

'Criminal thuggery' as 'far-right' rioters in Sunderland set police station ablaze amid fears of more disorder
Vietnam Politics

Vietnam’s president is confirmed as the new Communist Party chief

Hawaii Wildfire Settlement

Four billion dollar settlement met for Maui fires victims, court filings say

China Bridge Collapsed

Death toll from China bridge collapse raised to 38 as two dozen still missing

Korea Diplomat Defector

North Korea’s former number two diplomat in Cuba describes dramatic defection

Philanthropy- MrBeast

MrBeast’s reality competition faces safety complaints from initial contestants

Lebanon Hamas

Mourners bury Hamas chief Haniyeh in Qatar as escalation looms over Middle East

Experts have warned travellers against taking part in the trend

Passengers risk being ‘catapulted’ in dangerous TikTok airplane seatbelt trend

Justin Timberlake Arrest

Judge suspends Justin Timberlake’s licence over drink-drive arrest in New York

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Harry and Meghan visited Nigeria earlier this year

Prince Harry and Meghan’s next quasi-royal tour will be in Colombia - after saying Britain is ‘too dangerous’
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle watch a performace during a visit to Cardiff Castle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reveal child safety fears as they announce Colombia visit

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are to visit Colombia after accepting an invitation from the country's vice president Francia Márquez

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announce they will visit Colombia at invitation of vice president

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

We need to tackle absenteeism from schools in a holistic way, writes Natasha Devon

The government must tackle school absenteeism in a holistic way - not with draconian punishment
Britain must give a timeframe on its plan to boost defence spending, James Rogers says

Britain's latest defence review must be accompanied by a spending boost - and backing Ukraine should be key
Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/07 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/07 | Watch again

What have we learned from the results of the General Election?

As the dust settles, where do the election results leave the country’s political parties? writes Andy Coulson
TWAM

Tonight with Andrew Marr 02/07 | Watch again

Does Labour need Scotland to win?

Does Starmer need Scotland for a Labour win?

Tonight with AndrewMarr 27/06 | Watch Again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 27/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 26/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06

Tonight with Andrew Marr 25/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit