Hundreds of Russians arrested in crackdown as they protest against mobilisation order across dozens of cities

21 September 2022, 23:20

Russians protested against mobilisation
Russians protested against mobilisation. Picture: Getty

By Will Taylor

Russian police have cracked down on anti-mobilisation protests throughout the country after Putin called up 300,000 reservists to join the worsening fight against Ukraine.

More than 800 people were arrested across 37 cities as they demonstrated against the mobilisation, according to OVD-Info, a human rights group in the country.

Russia has enacted harsh laws against criticising the war, which it continues to refer to as a "special military operation".

Moscow and St Petersburg were among the protest hotspots. In the capital, more than a dozen arrests were made in the first 15 minutes of a protest, as body armour-clad police tackled demonstrators and hauled some away.

"I'm not afraid. I’m not afraid of anything. The most valuable thing that they can take from us is the life of our children. I won’t give them life of my child," said one, who declined to give her name to the Associated Press.

"It won’t help, but it's my civic duty to express my stance. No to war!"

Some of the 40 protesters in Yekaterinburg, the fourth-largest city in Russia, were hauled onto a bus by police, while a woman in a wheelchair shouted of Putin: "Goddamn bald-headed nut job. He's going to drop a bomb on us, and we’re all still protecting him. I’ve said enough."

There has been a rush to book flights amid fears men of fighting age may soon be prevented from leaving the country as they try to dodge any call up. The drastic move, a major escalation, comes after a Ukrainian lightning counter attack liberated swathes of territory and made Putin's position as autocrat more vulnerable.

Read more: Russia set to annex huge chunks of occupied Ukraine as Putin's lackeys stoke up fears of nuclear weapons

Russians were hauled away by police
Russians were hauled away by police. Picture: Getty

Putin used an address to the nation to insist he was "not bluffing" about the use of weapons like nuclear weapons as he warned his nation would "protect its sovereignty".

There are fears an annexation of regions captured from Ukraine, like Donetsk and Luhansk, could see Russia attempt to justify the use of nuclear weapons to stop them being recaptured.

Putin accused the West of engaging in "nuclear blackmail", an ironic claim given the West's restraint in comparison to various Russian officials' and media personalities' remarks about weapons of mass destruction, and noted "statements of some high-ranking representatives of the leading Nato states about the possibility of using nuclear weapons of mass destruction against Russia". He did not specify what he meant by that.

And he added: "To those who allow themselves such statements regarding Russia, I want to remind you that our country also has various means of destruction, and for separate components and more modern than those of Nato countries, and when the territorial integrity of our country is threatened, to protect Russia and our people, we will certainly use all the means at our disposal."

Russians took to the streets to defy Putin
Russians took to the streets to defy Putin. Picture: Getty
Protesters were tackled by security forces in Russian cities
Protesters were tackled by security forces in Russian cities. Picture: Getty

His address - the first since troops invaded in February - comes a day after puppet regimes in Russian-controlled regions in eastern and southern Ukraine announced plans to hold votes on becoming parts of Russia.

The Kremlin-backed efforts to swallow up four regions could set the stage for Moscow to escalate the war following recent Ukrainian successes on the battlefield.

The referendums will start on Friday in the Luhansk, Kherson and partly Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk areas.

Western leaders have condemned plans for referendums to be held in parts of Ukraine.

Speaking after Putin's televised statement, US President Joe Biden said the war in Ukraine was "chosen by one man".

He added Russia has "attempted to erase a sovereign state from the map", adding that the war is about "extinguishing Ukraine's right to exist as a state, plain and simple".

French president Emmanuel Macron says the votes would never be accepted by the international community.

The UK's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Mr Putin's actions were "an admission that his invasion is failing".

"No amount of threats and propaganda can hide the fact that Ukraine is winning this war, the international community are united and Russia is becoming a global pariah."

Read more: Liz Truss pledges £2.3bn in military aid for Ukraine as politics returns

Meanwhile, Foreign Office minister Gillian Keegan has slammed Mr Putin's "lies" and said the UK must help Ukraine defend its freedom.

She told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "This is more of Putin's lies. It's a rewriting of history, and let me be clear Russia is responsible for this illegal war."

She said the UK is "steadfast" in our support for Ukraine as the war enters its seventh month.

"The Ukrainian people have been fighting this for more than six months now and will continue to fight with our help," she said.

She said discussions will continue to seek a diplomatic solution to the Ukraine war but admitted Mr Putin's comments are a "worrying escalation".

"Some of the language there was quite concerning at the end and obviously we would urge for calm," she told Sky News.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

An NHS shake-up is on the way to deal with the backlog

The doctor will see you now: Govt promises all patients who need urgent help will be seen on same day in GP shake-up

Breaking
The boy, 15, was stabbed to death in Huddersfield

Schoolboy, 15, stabbed to death in Huddersfield as police launch murder investigation

A GP shake up is in the works

GP shake up: All patients needing urgent help to be seen on same day after months of appointments chaos

Peta's idea of a sex ban on meat-loving men has been ridiculed

Ban all meat-eating men from having sex because their love of pork is killing the planet, animal rights group demands

Mr Kaba's death sparked protests

'I want justice for my son and I want the truth': Chris Kaba's family holds 'very hard' face-to-face with Met chief

Putin has again made a threat over nuclear weapons

'Don't panic - Putin knows he's losing the war and his nuclear threat is meant to get in our heads'

Five Brits have been released by Russia

'Months of suffering is over': Five Brits captured by pro-Russian fighters in Ukraine released

An inquest has begun into the death of Molly Russell.

Schoolgirl looked at 'hideous' material from the 'ghetto of the online world', her father tells inquest

Donald Trump is being sued in New York

Donald Trump sued for alleged business fraud after being accused of 'trying to enrich himself and cheat the public'

Jonathon Cobban and Joel Borders have been found guilty of sending offensive messages

Two Met police officers found guilty of exchanging 'sickening' WhatsApps with Wayne Couzens

Olivia, 9, was shot at her home in Liverpool.

Reward of £200,000 being offered to catch killer of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Dean Allsop (left) and Jamie Crosbie (right)

'Dangerous' man jailed for life after stabbing neighbour to death over motorbike noise

Fuel prices have fallen after a record high

Petrol prices fall to lowest level since mid-May

A violent group gathered outside a Hindu Temple in Smethwick

Leicester violence spreads to Birmingham: Fireworks thrown at cops as 200-strong mob surrounds Hindu temple

Muhammad Taimoor admitted to 11 charges of sexual assault and was jailed for three years.

Teacher jailed for grooming and sexually abusing teenage girls in classroom

The Queen's burial site will open to the public next week

Queen's burial site to open to public with first visitors able to visit Windsor Castle next week

Latest News

See more Latest News

2022 Clinton Global Initiative

Zelensky says Russia is not serious about ending Ukraine war

Blind Dog Rescue

Blind dog rescued from hole at California construction site

Space Telescope Neptune

Neptune and rings shine in photos from new space telescope

Thomas Lane

Ex-police officer given three-year sentence in plea deal for aiding Floyd death

US president Joe Biden addresses the United Nations General Assembly

Russia ‘shamelessly violated’ UN Charter with war in Ukraine, says Biden

Donald Trump, right, sits with his children, from left to right, Eric, Donald Jr and Ivanka

New York attorney general sues Donald Trump and his company

Vladimir Putin

Putin warns West as he announces partial mobilisation for Russian citizens

Passengers from a Moscow-Belgrade flight, operated by Air Serbia, pass through the airport building in Belgrade, Serbia

Russians rush for flights out amid partial reservist call-up

Denmark’s Queen Margrethe pays her respects to the Queen during her lying in state at Westminster Hall in London

Danish monarch tests positive for Covid after Queen’s funeral

Fallen palm trees after Hurricane Fiona passed though Providenciales, Turks and Caicos Islands

Fiona strengthens into Category 4 storm and heads to Bermuda

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward
'Bad Vlad' is threatening use of nuclear weapons.

Andrew Marr: 'Bad Vlad's' explicit nuclear threats were not used even in the worst days of the Cold War
banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

King Charles must refashion the monarchy or he risks the UK splitting, LBC's Lewis Goodall writes

King Charles must refashion the monarchy and keep it relevant - or he risks his kingdom splitting: Lewis Goodall
Andrew Marr said the world's events have moved on fast from the Queen's funeral

Marr: How quickly the world turns - we're back to politics and it's almost like the Queen's funeral never happened
Shelagh Fogarty and Golnaz Esfandiari

Mahsa Amini death: Iranian women are 'harassed for their appearance in public,' says correspondent
donald trump

James O'Brien caller: I'd rather the crown above parliament than some Donald Trump-esque character
San Fran

'The world needs Britain to have its Monarch': San Fran caller who woke up at 2 AM to watch state funeral
Andrew Marr spoke about the Queen's funeral

Marr: Queen's funeral was for the monarchy, for Britain and for the lonely and bereaved

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London