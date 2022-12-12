Russian man fined after dreaming about taking a selfie with Volodymyr Zelensky

12 December 2022, 23:19

Ivan Losev said the fine was 'idiotic'
Ivan Losev said the fine was 'idiotic'. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Kit Heren

A Russian man has been fined about £400 for having a dream about Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ivan Losev, 26, went on trial in the Siberian city of Chita last week for sharing a description of the dream on Instagram.

Mr Losev, who had also made other posts that criticised the Russian invasion, was fined £30,000 roubles for breaking the law that outlaws criticism of the war. The charge is punishable with up to 15 years in prison.

He told the the Sibir.Realii news website: "I dreamt that I was mobilised and brought to some kind of training camp when all of a sudden the Ukrainian armed forces, led by Zelensky, burst in.

Ivan Losev
Ivan Losev. Picture: Instagram

"They tied everyone up and they were going to shoot us. But at that moment, Zelensky passes me and says: 'Oh, I saw your stories on [Instagram], glory to Ukraine!'

Mr Losev said that the Ukrainian president freed him in his dream, - but ordered the Ukrainian troops to shoot "everyone else".

He then asked Mr Zelensky for a selfie, to which the president said "sure!"

Mr Losev said after he made the post, local officials called him to tell him that they believed he was "engaged in discrediting the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation", and that he had to report to his local police station.

Volodymyr Zelensky
Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: Getty

He criticised the case against him as "idiotic".

"I struggle to imagine how a Zabaikalsk FSB officer in his forties re-typed my post with a straight face to add it to the case file. The thought is ridiculous!" he said.

Mr Losev also made other critical posts on Instagram, including asking: "How much is it planned to mobilise there? 300,000? A million? I don't care, this disgrace will not delay the victory of the Ukrainians. The only question is, are you ******** [stupid] to go there?

"Two years probation, yes even 10 years prisons are better than HIMARS flying at [you]", one post read.

"It is better to send bottles to Ukraine for the Armed Forces of Ukraine, so that they make Molotov cocktails and burn all the Rashists [a derogatory word for Russians that is a pun on the word 'fascist'].

But even though he has fallen foul of the law, Mr Losev said he stood by his position.

Read more: Putin under pressure over Ukraine war disaster as Kremlin scraps New Year’s press conference

Read more: 'Gate to Hell': huge sinkhole opens up in Siberia next to major ski resort - leaving a single house perched on the edge

"It seems to me that the war is about to end and end not in favour of Russia. I am sure that Ukraine will win,'

"As soon as Ukraine wins, all the people who are now in prison (for 'discrediting the Russian armed forces'), they will either be released or somehow decriminalised.

"And we will not be ashamed to look into the eyes of the world community, the Ukrainians, or ourselves."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A woman passes by an apartment building damaged following by Russian shelling in Bakhmut in the Donetsk region, Ukraine

Ukraine president again presses West for advanced weapons

A sinkhole opened up in Siberia

'Gate to Hell': huge sinkhole opens up in Siberia next to major ski resort - leaving a single house perched on the edge

One of the boys has been named as Jack Johnson

Hero schoolboy died 'trying to rescue his friends in the frozen lake', family reveal in heartfelt tribute

The nursing strike will go ahead

Thousands of patients to have operations cancelled, as nurses decide to go ahead with strikes

Top row, left to right: Billy Marsden, Raymond 'Raymie' Brown, Peter Bowler. Bottom row, left to right: Derek and Sylvia Ellis, Romeu and Louise De Almeida

Pictured: Seven victims missing after Jersey flats explosion as police continue hunt

Fire in the shopping centre "Stroytrakt" on Prigorodnaya street.

Second Russian shopping mall near Moscow goes up in flames

Palestinian women react during the funeral of Jana Zakaran, 16, in the West Bank city of Jenin

Israeli army acknowledges fatal shooting of Palestinian girl, 16

Wes Streeting has doubled down on his criticism of the doctors' union

Labour shadow health secretary Wes Streeting doubles down on claim doctors' union is 'obstacle' to reform in NHS

The statue of Confederate General AP Hill

Richmond removes its last city-owned Confederate monument

1

Businesses and schools let staff leave before 3pm to avoid commuting in darkness as travel chaos continues

Neil Basu has criticised Suella Braverman for her rhetoric on immigration

Braverman's immigrant rhetoric is 'incredibly unhelpful' in tackling far-right extremism - Met's ex-counter-terror chief

A man walks down stairs during a special session on lobbying at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France

Police raid more European Parliament offices in corruption probe

Putin has pulled put of his New Year's press conference

Putin under pressure over Ukraine war disaster as Kremlin scraps New Year’s press conference

An apartment building in Bakhmut damaged by Russian shelling

Ukraine PM appeals for more military aid to counter Russia attacks

The Reichstag building with the German Parliament Bundestag is illuminated in Berlin, Germany

German legislators seek answers on alleged far-right plot

Ross McCullam killed co-worker Megan Newborough, 23, at his parents' home, before dumping her body in a country lane.

'Sadistic' lab technician who strangled colleague before dumping body in a country lane convicted of murder

Latest News

See more Latest News

Eurostar train at platform

When are the Eurostar strike dates and what impact will this have on services?

Rail strikes will go ahead for the planned December dates

Christmas travel plans derailed after RMT rejects pay offer meaning wave of festive strikes will take place
1

Brit who went missing for four days in Kenya prompting manhunt found drinking in pub

The trailer shows a number of previously unreleased images and videos of the couplez

Meghan & Harry make claims of 'institutional gaslighting' as they lash out at royals in latest documentary trailer
St James Park in London covered in snow with a robin

Will we have a white Christmas this year?

Cabinet minister Oliver Dowden will lead emergency cobra meetings today over widespread strikesstrikes.

Emergency Cobra meeting today amid strike chaos, with plans for army and civil servants to cover walkouts
National Grid's Electricity System Operator wing has run four one-hour trials of the so-called demand flexibility service.

Energy firms urge people to turn off their electricity for a couple of hours tonight as snow blankets UK
Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias

Greek foreign minister slams Turkish leader’s missile threat

RMT and Aslef union strike action is set to cause Christmas rail chaos when combined with National Rail engineering works

Christmas getaway chaos: When are train strikes in December and January and what rail networks are affected?
Smoke rises from a hotel after an explosion and gunfire in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan

‘Three attackers dead’ after assault on Kabul hotel

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Policies, background and wife and children - everything you need to know

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 12/12 | Watch again

Cross Question with Ben Kentish 12/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 12/12 | Watch again

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government response amid Iran unrest

Iranian caller takes aim at 'atrocious' UK government approach amid Iran unrest

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel

James O’Brien condemns ‘12 years of austerity’ under Tory government as snow and ice disrupt travel
'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

'They just left me to rot!': Caller 'frustrated' at privatisation within NHS

james snow

James O’Brien schools caller who claims 'self-entitled' Brits should use 'common sense' to battle snow
wage war

Labour MP Sam Tarry accuses the shadow health secretary of 'waging war' on NHS staff

If Nicola Sturgeon can sit down with the RCN and avert strikes, why can't Rishi Sunak?

James O'Brien swipes at Rishi Sunak for failing to negotiate with nurses

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’

'We have a massive air pollution problem': Sir Keir Starmer supports ULEZ expansion to ‘entirety of Greater London’
Lewis Goodall challenges Robert Oulds

'Your point is ridiculous': LBC's Lewis Goodall challenges think-tank Director's stance on Brexit

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit