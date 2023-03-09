Mutiny for Putin: Footage emerges of Russian troops refusing to go to war as they fear being sent to 'certain death'

9 March 2023, 11:21 | Updated: 9 March 2023, 12:18

Russian soldiers have refused to be sent to the frontline
Russian soldiers have refused to be sent to the frontline. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Footage has emerged of mobilised Russian troops refusing to fight on the frontline in Ukraine as they declare they face "certain death" and would rather be thrown in jail.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Kaliningrad reservists tell their commander they do not want to assault Ukrainian positions in the bloody conflict.

"We are sent to certain death," one of the troops says in the clip. It demonstrates how news of the bloodshed that has devastated both Russian and Ukrainian forces in Putin's disastrous invasion has got around despite the Kremlin's best attempts at censorship.

In particular, Bakhmut - a town in the east of the country that has been pummelled, having became the focus point of the fighting - is the scene of human wave attacks by the Wagner mercenary group.

Read more: Putin's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ridiculed by crowd after telling event 'Ukraine launched war against Russia'

And the vicious fighting has left Russian soldiers fearful that they would not survive a deployment to the frontline, as Putin tries to throw in more and more men to their deaths in a bid to claim any territory he can.

The soldiers discuss how they are furious at the death of their comrades and tell their officer they will "clash" in the cramped room if they are forced to go to to the frontline, and would even walk or leave by a taxi if sent there.

Caution: Strong language

"You don't want us to refuse? We better go to f***ing jail. Put everyone in jail, we'll stay there.

"No-one will go there. How long is [the sentence]? Five, seven years? 10?

"We don't give a ****. At least we'll be alive and not throwing the rest of our lives away. For who, for what?

"We're sent to certain death."

Read more: Tearful Ukraine tennis star Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake Russian player's hand, dedicating win to 'those fighting and dying'

They tell their commander they are willing to fight as a territorial defence unit, holding on to captured places, but "refuse to assault".

They then discuss a soldier who they claim took his own life.

"One man went outside, sat on a bench, pointed the gun and blew his brains out," the troops say.

"Right in the forehead, even the medic was surprised. Right in front of the mechanic.

"He was walking, saying 'I'm f***ing sick of it, f***ing sick of it'.

The Russians have taken heavy casualties in Bakhmut, a town they are desperate to capture
The Russians have taken heavy casualties in Bakhmut, a town they are desperate to capture. Picture: Alamy

"Have you seen that pool of blood? He wouldn't go into assault… and instead pulled the trigger. Is it normal?"

One says: "We heard the shot at 4am."

Russia was expected to mount a large offensive heading into the spring, and some analysts believe this has been under way for weeks.

If that is the case, they have made little ground despite what appears to be a large loss of life.

Ukrainians characterised some of the attacks in the Bakhmut area as suicidal.

They may be forced to withdraw from the area as Russia begins to encircle it – but observers have questioned whether it would represent much of a loss.

It is thought Russia will try to champion it in propaganda after months of defeats, but eyes are turning to what Ukraine will do next, especially now that it is readying itself to use Western tanks like the British Challenger 2 and the German Leopard 2.

Kyiv was blasted by missiles on Thursday morning as the Kremlin once again resorted to trying to force Ukraine into a surrender.

Cities including Lviv and Kherson were also hit.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Rebaz Mohammed, 28, was jailed for his vicious attack on the student

Terrifying moment Iraqi immigrant, 28, stabbed student in the back in broad daylight in bid to be deported from UK

Jeremy Hunt and the red chancellor of exchequer suitcase

When is the Spring Budget 2023: Date, time and predictions

Mae Muller said her selection was 'honestly a dream'

'It's a dream': Mae Muller chosen as UK's Eurovision Song Contest entrant for Liverpool final in May

Three rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv

Russian missile barrage slams into cities across Ukraine

Olga Skabeeva said British restaurants would be serving squirrel

Russian TV propagandist claims British people are eating squirrels because of food shortages

The village affected by landslide on Serasan Island, Natuna regency, Indonesia

Dozens still missing as death toll in Indonesian landslide rises to 30

Gary Lineker pictured outside his London home this morning

Gary Lineker says he stands by criticism of migrant plans and doesn’t fear suspension by TV bosses

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has sparked fury among Tory MPs after a social media post in which he appeared to compare Home Office policy to Nazi Germany.

What did Gary Lineker say? Why his Nazi comments have become hugely controversial

Arema FC organising committee chairman Abdul Haris, left, and the club’s security chief Suko Sutrisno, centre, walk to the courtroom to attend their sentencing hearing

Football club’s organiser and security chief jailed after 135 die in stampede

Julia Wendell alongside young Madeleine McCan

Is this woman really Madeleine McCann? Latest on Julia Wendell claims and DNA test

Russia launched a brutal missile strike overnight

'We are rolling the dice - our luck could run out': Warning after Ukrainian nuclear plant loses power in Russian strike

Malaysia’s former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin

Former Malaysia prime minister arrested as part of corruption probe

A wounded man receives treatment at a hospital after a bomb blast in Mazar-e Sharif, the capital city of Balkh province, northern Afghanistan

Bomb kills three, including provincial governor, in Afghanistan

Lilibet and Archie are now in the royal line of succession

Royal line of succession now includes Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as Prince Andrew drops two places

Mystic Meg has died at the age of 80

Iconic astrologer Mystic Meg who gazed into crystal ball to predict the lottery dies aged 80

Protesters march, with the Pantheon monument in background, during a demonstration in Paris on Tuesday

France’s young people protest against higher retirement age

Latest News

See more Latest News

West Oxfordshire district council has hit back at Jeremy Clarkson

'Pen-pushing' council bureaucrats hit back at Jeremy Clarkson for 'misleading' TV show

Sir Michael Caine said including Zulu on the list was "bull****"

Michael Caine rejects claim that Zulu incites far-right extremism as ‘bull****’

Chinese President Xi Jinping attends a plenary meeting of the delegation of the People’s Liberation Army and People’s Armed Police Force

China’s Xi wants faster strengthening of military after diplomat’s US warning

Charles gave Harry permission for Harry's children to use prince and princess titles

'It's their birthright': Harry and Meghan say Lilibet was automatically 'princess' after King 'chose to give her title'
Chaim Topol has died at the age of 87

Fiddler On The Roof star Chaim Topol dies aged 87

Kyle Walker's wife is reportedly considering her future

Kyle Walker's wife slams Man City ace 'caught flashing' and kissing another woman in drunken night out
Three Russian rockets launched against Ukraine from Russia’s Belgorod region are seen at dawn in Kharkiv, Ukraine

At least five dead in Ukraine after Russian missile barrage

She told officers she was engaged in 'silent prayer' outside the BPAS Robert Clinic

MPs reject attempts to allow silent prayer outside abortion clinics after Catholic woman arrested for second time
Trust in the Met among Londoners is extremely low after a spate of scandals

Faith in the Met plummets to less than half of Londoners - as just 4% of young women strongly trust the force
Former Marine Sgt. Tyler Vargas-Andrews

Veterans give evidence of ‘catastrophic’ impact of Afghan collapse

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari

'Does supporting Suella make me a Nazi?’, asks Jewish Tory member 'deeply’ offended by Lineker comments
Tom Swarbrick baffled by caller's suggestion

Tom Swarbrick baffled after caller suggests migrants should serve time in Britain's forces

Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: The migrant crisis isn't about number or politics - it's about people

Lord Falconer on the government's illegal migrant policy

Government's migration plan is 'illegal in so many ways', Lord Falconer says

Shelagh language re Suella migrants

Suella Braverman's ‘misuse of language’ exaggerates UK's migrant issue, Shelagh Fogarty argues
James re Gary Lineker

‘Would Tories call for book burning?’ questions James O’Brien over Gary Lineker migrant bill tweet
Nick Ferrari disagrees with caller over Lineker migration bill comments.

Nick Ferrari brands caller 'wrong' after they agree with Gary Lineker's view on the government's new migration policy
NICK AD=BD AUS EX FOREIGIN MINISTER

Ex-Australian Foreign Minister advises Rishi Sunak to 'stick at' Migrant Bill to stop small boats
Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants

Tom Swarbrick caller 'angry' at government's 'incompetence' over lack of safe routes for migrants
Shelagh and Wes re Sue Gray

Tory MPs fabricated 'crackpot conspiracy theories' regarding Sue Gray, says Shadow Health Secretary Wes Streeting

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit