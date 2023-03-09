Mutiny for Putin: Footage emerges of Russian troops refusing to go to war as they fear being sent to 'certain death'

Russian soldiers have refused to be sent to the frontline. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Footage has emerged of mobilised Russian troops refusing to fight on the frontline in Ukraine as they declare they face "certain death" and would rather be thrown in jail.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Kaliningrad reservists tell their commander they do not want to assault Ukrainian positions in the bloody conflict.

"We are sent to certain death," one of the troops says in the clip. It demonstrates how news of the bloodshed that has devastated both Russian and Ukrainian forces in Putin's disastrous invasion has got around despite the Kremlin's best attempts at censorship.

In particular, Bakhmut - a town in the east of the country that has been pummelled, having became the focus point of the fighting - is the scene of human wave attacks by the Wagner mercenary group.

Read more: Putin's foreign minister Sergei Lavrov ridiculed by crowd after telling event 'Ukraine launched war against Russia'

And the vicious fighting has left Russian soldiers fearful that they would not survive a deployment to the frontline, as Putin tries to throw in more and more men to their deaths in a bid to claim any territory he can.

The soldiers discuss how they are furious at the death of their comrades and tell their officer they will "clash" in the cramped room if they are forced to go to to the frontline, and would even walk or leave by a taxi if sent there.

Caution: Strong language

"You don't want us to refuse? We better go to f***ing jail. Put everyone in jail, we'll stay there.

"No-one will go there. How long is [the sentence]? Five, seven years? 10?

"We don't give a ****. At least we'll be alive and not throwing the rest of our lives away. For who, for what?

"We're sent to certain death."

Read more: Tearful Ukraine tennis star Marta Kostyuk refuses to shake Russian player's hand, dedicating win to 'those fighting and dying'

They tell their commander they are willing to fight as a territorial defence unit, holding on to captured places, but "refuse to assault".

They then discuss a soldier who they claim took his own life.

"One man went outside, sat on a bench, pointed the gun and blew his brains out," the troops say.

"Right in the forehead, even the medic was surprised. Right in front of the mechanic.

"He was walking, saying 'I'm f***ing sick of it, f***ing sick of it'.

The Russians have taken heavy casualties in Bakhmut, a town they are desperate to capture. Picture: Alamy

"Have you seen that pool of blood? He wouldn't go into assault… and instead pulled the trigger. Is it normal?"

One says: "We heard the shot at 4am."

Russia was expected to mount a large offensive heading into the spring, and some analysts believe this has been under way for weeks.

If that is the case, they have made little ground despite what appears to be a large loss of life.

Ukrainians characterised some of the attacks in the Bakhmut area as suicidal.

They may be forced to withdraw from the area as Russia begins to encircle it – but observers have questioned whether it would represent much of a loss.

It is thought Russia will try to champion it in propaganda after months of defeats, but eyes are turning to what Ukraine will do next, especially now that it is readying itself to use Western tanks like the British Challenger 2 and the German Leopard 2.

Kyiv was blasted by missiles on Thursday morning as the Kremlin once again resorted to trying to force Ukraine into a surrender.

Cities including Lviv and Kherson were also hit.