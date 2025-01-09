Russian spy found hoarding gadgets in Norfolk hotel 'boasted he was James Bond character Q'

9 January 2025, 23:11 | Updated: 9 January 2025, 23:30

Orlin Roussev, 46, boasted to his controller that he felt like the James Bond character ‘Q’.
Orlin Roussev, 46, boasted to his controller that he felt like the James Bond character ‘Q’. Picture: Metropolitan Police

By Josef Al Shemary

Orlin Roussev, who admitted being the ringleader of a UK-based Russian spy ring, compared himself to James Bond character 'Q' as he hid in a seaside hotel and hoarded surveillance gadgets.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The spy was living in a guesthouse on the coast of Great Yarmouth which he used to store a large number of gadgets to be used for kidnapping and surveillance missions across Europe.

Orlin Roussev, 46, boasted to his controller that he felt like the James Bond character ‘Q’ as he prepared ‘toys’ he used for the spying operations for the Russians, a court heard.

It is thought he was taking instructions from an Austrian man named Jan Marsalek. The pair are also linked to a ‘honeytrap’ plot against investigative journalist Christo Grozev in 2021.

Roussev has pleaded guilty to running the spy ring, but three other individuals deny the charges against them.

The Old Bailey heard the hotel Roussev was staying at in Norfolk, which he described as an ‘Indiana Jones warehouse’, contained a ‘vast’ amount of gadgets and tech designed for ‘intrusive surveillance’, Sky News reports.

The Haydee guest house on Prince’s road, where Roussev was staying, was described by Dan Pawson-Pounds, prosecuting, as a 'typical seaside hotel' with 33 rooms.

Inside three of the rooms was a "significant amount of IT and surveillance equipment", and Roussev used two storage rooms and an office to store his surveillance equipment.

Detectives found thousands of items at the flat, including a cap with a concealed camera and a plastic Coke bottle with a hidden waterproof camera stuck behind its label.

There were also car key cloning devices, necklaces with hidden cameras, and water bottles with video cameras that could be connected to mobile phones, as well as wearable technology including watches, sunglasses, pens and ties.

The jury heard that Operation Skirp found 3,540 exhibits from a number of addresses, including 1,650 digital items.

Comp of court artist sketches by Elizabeth Cook of Bulgarian nationals (left to right) Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, Orlin Roussev, Ivan Stoyanov and Bizer Dzhambazov appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court
Comp of court artist sketches by Elizabeth Cook of Bulgarian nationals (left to right) Katrin Ivanova, Vanya Gaberova, Orlin Roussev, Ivan Stoyanov and Bizer Dzhambazov appearing via video link at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Picture: Alamy

Jury members were shown two "IMSI grabbers" - a £120,000 black metal box that can identify and capture mobile phone numbers from the nearby area.

The spies were planning to use the two devices, called ‘law enforcement grade’, near a US military base in Stuttgart, Germany, to spy on Ukrainian soldiers who were being trained to use Patriot missile defence batteries, the prosecution said.

If they weren’t arrested, they could have tracked the Ukrainians back to the battlefield and found out where they were firing the missiles from.

Other members of the group allegedly included Katrin Ivanova, 33, a lab assistant from Harrow, North London, Vanya Gaberova, 30, a beautician from Acton, West London, and Tihomir Ivanchev, 39, a painter-decorator from Enfield.

Roussev and Biser Dzhambazov have both pleaded guilty to conspiracy to collect information useful to an enemy.

Dzhambazov, 43, is also allegedly a member of the spy ring.

Gaberova, Ivanova, and Ivanchev all deny the charges. All five alleged members of the group are Bulgarian nationals with ‘settled status’ in the UK.

Jan Marsalek and Roussev are also accused of a 'honeytrap' spy plot, in which they discussed deploying a 'true sexy b**ch' in a honeytrap plot against a UK-based journalist who won awards for investigating Russian espionage, the Old Bailey has heard.

The Bulgarian-led group allegedly carried out surveillance on Russian dissidents, journalists, and other targets across Europe, even discussing kidnapping or killing one of them.

"Rupert Ticz", aka Austrian national Jan Marsalek and 'Russian spymaster' of the group, exchanged a series of messages with lead spy Orlin Roussev about an operation on the investigative journalist Christo Grozev in 2021, the Old Bailey heard.

In the encrypted chat, the pair discussed engineering a fake romance between Mr Grozev, 55, and London-based beautician Vanya Gaberova, 30.

Vanya Gaberova, a Bulgarian beautician, is accused of spying for Russia.
Vanya Gaberova, a Bulgarian beautician, is accused of spying for Russia. Picture: Social Media

Gaberova had travelled to Valencia in Spain as part of a team to spy on Mr Grozev at a conference in the Palace Hotel which was also attended by Bellingcat founder Eliot Higgins, jurors were told.

Read more: Hunt for the smirking assassin: New York police release pictures of smiling suspect wanted for healthcare CEO killing

Read more: Putin's war in Ukraine has 'not been worth it', Russian Ambassador to the UK tells LBC

The operation, described as involving "high-level espionage with high levels of deceit", was led by Roussev and Biser Dzhambazov, both of whom have pleaded guilty to conspiracy to spy.

Three other defendants, Katrin Ivanova, 33, Vanya Gaberova, 30, and Tihomir Ivanov Ivanchev, 39, deny the charges. Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC said the group acted “in a way that was prejudicial to the safety and interests of the UK”, gathering intelligence that would be “of particular use to Russia”.

The court heard that this was one of six espionage operations spanning London, Vienna, Valencia, Montenegro, Stuttgart, and other locations between August 2020 and February 2023.

Jurors were told that the two female defendants were allegedly deployed as "honeytrap" agents, described as "sexual bait" to extract information from targets.Grozev’s work included exposing Russian links to the 2018 Salisbury poisoning of Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia, as well as the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 in 2014.

The spy ring reportedly tracked him across Vienna, Valencia, and Montenegro, discussing options such as robbing him, burning his property, kidnapping him, or even killing him.

Prosecutor Alison Morgan KC told jurors that, as well as trying to "befriend" Mr Gozev, Gaberova had been engaged in capturing surveillance images of him at the conference.

The second operation targeted Roman Dobrokhotov, 41, a UK-based Russian dissident and founder of The Insider, in November 2022. Dobrokhotov fled Russia after his investigative reporting made him a target of the Kremlin.

The third operation, in November 2021, focused on Kazakh former politician Bergey Ryskaliyev, who had been granted asylum in the UK. The group allegedly targeted him to cultivate favour with Kazakhstan on behalf of Russia.

A fourth operation involved staging a fake protest outside the Kazakh embassy in London in September 2022. The aim was to fabricate intelligence for Kazakhstan’s authorities to gain their trust and bolster Russia's influence.

The fifth operation centred on Patch Barracks, a US military base in Stuttgart, Germany, believed by the group to be training Ukrainian soldiers during the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The defendants allegedly used advanced technology to gather sensitive intelligence, including equipment capable of compromising soldiers' mobile phones.

The sixth operation targeted Kirill Kachur, a former member of the Investigative Committee of Russia, who fled the country in 2021 and was designated a "foreign agent" by Russia. Kachur was monitored by the group while in Montenegro between September 2021 and January 2022.

Bizer Dzhambazov
Bizer Dzhambazov. Picture: Met Police

Prosecutors revealed the group used an extensive array of sophisticated spy equipment, including 221 mobile phones, 495 SIM cards, 33 audio recording devices, 55 visual recording devices, 11 drones, eavesdropping devices, jammers, and hacking software.

Much of the equipment was found at Roussev’s guesthouse in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk, where he lived with his wife and stepson. The operation also involved the use of 75 passports and 91 bank cards under various aliases.

Funding for the group came from Jan Marsalek, alias "Rupert Ticz", described as their Russian spymaster. Marsalek allegedly channelled hundreds of thousands of pounds into the operation, with Roussev passing £204,000 to Dzhambazov for distribution among the ring.

Orlin Roussev
Orlin Roussev. Picture: Met Police

The court heard details of the defendants' relationships, with Dzhambazov, 34, romantically involved with both Ivanova, a laboratory assistant, and Gaberova, a beautician.

Gaberova had previously been in a relationship with Ivanchev, a painter and decorator from Enfield. Ivanova denies possessing 18 false identity documents, including passports from multiple European countries.

Morgan said: “By gathering the information and passing it on to the Russian state, the defendants were putting many lives at risk.” She added it was “fanciful to suggest” that the defendants were unaware of the risks or their actions' significance.

The trial continues at the Old Bailey.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron cuts the Epiphany cake after his speech to the French Bakery and Pastry Federation members during the traditional Epiphany cake ceremony at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Jan. 6, 2025. (Sarah Meyssonnier/Pool via AP)

French council accused of ‘destroying’ country's Christian heritage over 'pagan' pastry

Colin Stonehouse (L) and David Kirkbride (R) were both jailed for 21 months.

Couple who joined far-right riot outside hotel housing asylum seekers jailed

Temperatures have been forecast to fall as low as -20C.

UK set for the 'coldest night' of winter as temperatures plummet as low as -20C

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

LA wildfires leave '$50bn trail of destruction' - as Harry and Meghan urge Californians to 'open their homes'

The men have been missing since New Year's Day.

Search teams ‘find glasses’ of missing London hiker just metres from friend’s body in Dolomites as manhunt continues

Venezuela Inauguration Protests

Venezuelan opposition leader arrested after anti-government protest

james mcmurdock

'Criminal in our midst': Government urged to ban those convicted of violence against women from running as MPs

Mercury Flyby

Spacecraft buzzes Mercury’s north pole and beams back stunning photos

Music teacher convicted of assault after holding pupil upside down to ‘cheer her up’ allowed to continue teaching

Music teacher convicted of assault after holding pupil upside down to ‘cheer her up’ allowed to continue teaching

Exclusive
'The problem is men': Humza Yousaff accuses Elon Musk of 'inflaming racial tensions' with talk of grooming gangs

'The problem is men': Humza Yousaf accuses Elon Musk of 'inflaming racial tensions' with talk of grooming gangs

California Wildfires Photo Gallery

Firefighters make progress in slowing Los Angeles wildfires amid devastation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released a statement in the wake of deadly wildfire in southern California

Harry and Meghan issue urgent plea as deadly wildfires grip California

Pictured: Teenage boy stabbed to death by group of youths in 'shocking' bus station attack - as manhunt continues

Pictured: Teenage boy stabbed to death by group of youths in 'shocking' bus station attack - as manhunt continues

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter lauded for humility and service at Washington funeral

b

No one should die in hospital when they don’t want or need to be there. The state of end of life care needs to change.

Jimmy Carter

Jimmy Carter honoured at Washington funeral before Georgia hometown burial

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Hunt has apologised to the families of Lucy Letby's victims

'It happened on my watch': Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt apologises to the families of Lucy Letby's victims
Elon Musk (Evan Vucci/AP)

Musk to host chat with German far-right leader amid political interference fears

The Palisades fire burns a beachfront property in Malibu, California

Firefighters battle devastating Los Angeles wildfires as winds ease a little

France Libya Sarkozy

Sarkozy denounces ‘plot’ at trial over alleged campaign funding by Libya

Former US President Barack Obama speaks with President-elect Donald Trump before the State Funeral Service for former US President Jimmy Carter

All five living US presidents unite at funeral of Jimmy Carter as Obama and Trump chat ahead of service
US President-elect Donald Trump

New York’s highest appeals court declines to block Trump’s hush money sentencing

Richard Hammond and wife arriving at the Edge of Tomorrow World Premiere, BFI IMAX, Waterloo, London.

Richard Hammond announces split from wife after 'amazing 28 years together'

Warwick Davis and Samantha Davis

Harry Potter star Warwick Davis 'suing hospital where wife died' amid claims of 'medical negligence'
Ripple And Other Crypto Photo Illustrations

Judge dismisses man’s bid to recover hard drive with £600million worth of bitcoin on it from landfill
Bedford Bus Station

Teen boy stabbed to death by group of men at bus station as police hunt for killers

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate is celebrating her 43rd birthday

Prince William hails Kate's 'remarkable strength' as he sends touching birthday message

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion

'I've cried too many tears': Heartbroken Meghan takes to social media to announce death of beloved companion
Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew reported to police for 'using fake name', as fresh royal row erupts

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Rushing through the Chagos deal would be an unnecessary mistake

Critical incidents declared in hospitals

Several NHS trusts in England declare critical incidents: Is your hospital one of those affected?
Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News