Keir Starmer warns of Russian threat to critical undersea cables as UK plans second surveillance ship

The Russian ship Yantar, believed to be used by the Russian Navy for intelligence gathering, was shadowed by HMS Somerset and HMS Tyne. Picture: MoD/Royal Navy

By EJ Ward

Sir Keir Starmer has called on European leaders to strengthen their defences against potential Russian sabotage of vital undersea infrastructure, as the UK continues efforts to bolster the protection of its telecommunications network.

Speaking at a European Council meeting in Brussels, the Prime Minister warned that greater co-operation was needed to counter state threats, including the security of sub-sea cables.

He told EU leaders: “We need to deepen co-operation to protect ourselves from state threats and sabotage, including on sub-sea infrastructure.”

His comments come as the UK presses ahead with plans to enhance its ability to monitor and safeguard critical undersea assets.

A newly disclosed letter from Lord Coaker to Lord West of Spithead has confirmed that the UK’s first multi-role ocean surveillance ship, RFA Proteus, is part of a broader effort to secure national infrastructure, with a second vessel currently in its concept phase.

The letter, dated 28 January 2025, explained that “the RFA Proteus is the first of two multi-role ocean surveillance ships”, but noted that the forthcoming Strategic Defence Review would determine how best to expand these capabilities.

Lord Coaker said the government is “committed to ensuring the security and resilience of the UK’s telecommunications infrastructure” and pointed to ongoing coordination with government agencies and the subsea cable industry.

In January, the Government revealed a nuclear-powered Royal Navy attack submarine was used to warn off the Russian spy vessel Yantar which was caught loitering over "UK critical undersea infrastructure".

The RFA Proteus has been purchased in response to the growing threats to critical subsea infrastructure. Picture: Alamy

As Starmer pushes for closer security ties with Europe, he has also urged greater collaboration on military research and development, as well as operations such as the UK’s role in the Red Sea and training of Ukrainian troops.

He warned against fragmentation in the European defence sector, saying: “We will be more successful in building the European defence sector and contributing more to our own defence if we work together.”

While the UK’s undersea defences are set to expand, the final specifications of a second surveillance vessel will depend on the Strategic Defence Review.

Lord Coaker noted that the government “constantly monitors UK territorial waters and our areas of interest to protect the nation and safeguard critical infrastructure,” with RFA Proteus already conducting survey work and using advanced remotely piloted technologies.

These transatlantic cables facilitate the near-instantaneous transfer of billions of dollars in financial trades from New York, forming a critical backbone of the modern British economy.

However, the world’s dependence on undersea communications also presents a significant vulnerability—over 95 per cent of global internet traffic relies on submarine cables, which remain more cost-effective than satellites, despite the rise of companies like Elon Musk’s Starlink.

Russia possesses the capability to sabotage these cables and has long invested in Gugi, a covert naval intelligence agency established during the Cold War, equipped with a fleet of deep-sea submarines.

Among its assets is the Yantar—named after the Russian word for "amber"—which serves as a key mothership for the agency. It can deploy the Pr18610, a three-man mini-submarine capable of reaching depths of up to 6,100 metres.