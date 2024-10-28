‘What the f*** do we do with them?’ – Russian troops slam arrival of 'inadequate' North Korean soldiers in Ukraine

28 October 2024, 07:38 | Updated: 28 October 2024, 07:42

Intercepted Messages Reveal Russian Soldiers' Resentment Toward North Korean Troops in Ukraine
Intercepted Messages Reveal Russian Soldiers' Resentment Toward North Korean Troops in Ukraine. Picture: Russian MOD
EJ Ward

By EJ Ward

Intercepted messages reveal Russian soldiers’ resentment and distrust towards newly deployed North Korean troops in Ukraine, complicating command structures and sparking international concerns about escalating global conflict.

Russian soldiers have expressed alarm and resentment over the arrival of North Korean troops in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to leaked conversations intercepted by Ukrainian intelligence and released on Friday.

The intercepts shed light on internal strife within the Russian ranks as they grapple with integrating thousands of North Korean soldiers into their ranks amid an intensifying war.

It’s believed that North Korea has committed up to 12,000 troops to aid Russia in Ukraine, marking the first time an allied country has sent actual ground forces to support either side since the conflict began nearly three years ago.

This development raises significant concerns for Western allies, who view North Korea’s participation as a dangerous escalation.

The newly arrived North Korean soldiers have reportedly not been welcomed by Russian forces. In the leaked messages, a Russian soldier complained, “What the f*** are we supposed to do with them?” adding that these troops “can’t be commanded like ours” and appear “inadequately trained.”

The derogatory language used by Russian soldiers towards the North Koreans, with one describing them as “Chinese,” highlights growing cultural tensions and evident biases among Moscow’s frontline forces.

Read more: South Korea poised to send intelligence officers to Ukraine to spy on North Korean troops fighting for Russia

Read more: Satellite images show North Korean Special forces deployed in Russia

A group of North Korean soldiers have been spotted in Russia’s Kursk region, an area that borders Ukraine and has seen ongoing military operations
A group of North Korean soldiers have been spotted in Russia’s Kursk region, an area that borders Ukraine and has seen ongoing military operations. Picture: Ukrainian Intelligence/Russian MoD

North Korea’s troop deployment follows a defence agreement with Russia that involves mutual military support, signed earlier this year.

According to Ukrainian and South Korean intelligence, these North Korean soldiers have been training on drones and artillery before deployment, suggesting they will be involved in direct combat roles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned of the risk of broader conflict, calling on Western nations to counter this involvement, which he described as a blatant provocation.

On the battlefield, integrating North Korean troops has reportedly complicated the command structure. Russia’s plan calls for three Russian officers per 30 North Korean soldiers, with interpreters assigned to each group.

However, Russian troops report they lack sufficient officers to manage this influx. The intercepted messages suggest frustration over Moscow’s apparent lack of planning, with one soldier sarcastically remarking, “We can’t find that many commanders. They’re just dumping people here without a plan.”

Adding to the challenge, Ukraine’s “I Want to Live” campaign—targeting Russian forces and encouraging them to defect—has extended its outreach to North Korean troops.

In a newly released video in Korean, Ukraine calls on these soldiers to “avoid a senseless death on foreign soil” and not repeat the “fate of Russian soldiers who will never return home.”

The Western response to this escalation has been cautious. US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin and other officials have expressed serious concerns but remain hesitant to speculate on North Korea’s role until more information is confirmed.

Meanwhile, European and British officials worry about the impact on global security. German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius warned that the addition of North Korean troops “signals the acceleration of international conflict,” while British Defence Secretary John Healey suggested a link between this deployment and rising tensions in the Indo-Pacific.

Mr Healey said there was "not just a concern about the potential for an escalation of conflict in Europe. There is an indivisible link with security concerns in the Indo-Pacific as well".

Ukrainian officials believe North Korean battalions have moved into Russia’s Kursk region, raising concerns they may soon be sent to the frontlines.

As Zelensky forewarned, these troops’ potential entry into “active combat zones” could force a response from the international community to prevent further destabilisation of the region.

