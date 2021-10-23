Rust director Joel Souza 'gutted' by death of cinematographer

The director paid tribute to Halyna Hutchins. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Rust director Joel Souza has said he is "gutted" by the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins after she was fatally shot on set.

Halyna was accidentally shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin during filming for the 19th century western, with Souza also having been left wounded.

A warrant said that a single bullet hit the cinematographer in the chest, and then struck Souza - who was standing behind her - in the shoulder, injuring him.

"I am gutted by the loss of my friend and colleague, Halyna. She was kind, vibrant, incredibly talented, fought for every inch and always pushed me to be better," the director said in a statement.

He went on to say: "My thoughts are with her family at this most difficult time.

"I am humbled and grateful by the outpouring of affection we have received from our filmmaking community, the people of Santa Fe, and the hundreds of strangers who have reached out... It will surely aid in my recovery."

Souza was released from hospital on Friday after having received treatment for his injuries.

His comments come after the husband of Halyna Hutchins also paid tribute to her.

"Halyna inspired us all with her passion and vision, and her legacy is too meaningful to encapsulate in words," he wrote.

A Santa Fe judge has since approved a warrant for the sheriff’s office to seize firearms, clothing, cameras, video tapes and ammunition from the Bonanza Creek Ranch outside Santa Fe, where the incident took place.

Security guards were posted at the road leading to the ranch on Saturday.