Rwanda-backed rebels declare humanitarian ceasefire after capture of DR Congo city

The alliance of rebel groups who captured a major city in the Democratic Republic of Congo have declared a humanitarian ceasefire. Picture: Getty Images

By Will Conroy

The alliance of rebel groups who captured a major city in the Democratic Republic of Congo have declared a humanitarian ceasefire.

The group - which includes the Rwanda-backed M23 rebels - announced on Monday that the ceasefire would come into effect on Tuesday.

It comes just under a week after the rebels completed their three-day capture of Goma - the regional capital of eastern DRC - following battles with Congolese forces.

The UN said at least 900 people have been killed and 2,880 injured during fighting in the days following.

The G7 nations and the EU have condemned the offensive as a violation of DR Congo's sovereignty.

In a statement on Monday, they called for a "rapid, safe and unimpeded passage of humanitarian relief for civilians".

The alliance of rebel groups - known as the Congo River Alliance - has accused the Congolese military of killing people using aircrafts to bomb areas it holds.

It added it does not intend to seize any further territory but said in a statement: "We reiterate our commitment to protecting and defending the civilian population and our positions."

The M23 group cited "humanitarian reasons" for the ceasefire.

The fighting in Goma forced hundreds of thousands of people who had been displaced by years of conflict to flee again - with many going to Rwanda.

Since the start of 2025, more than 400,000 people have been forced from their homes, according to the UN's refugee agency.

Rwandan President Paul Kagame said he did not know if his country's troops were in the DR Congo.

"There are many things I don't know. But if you want to ask me, is there a problem in Congo that concerns Rwanda? And that Rwanda would do anything to protect itself? I'd say 100%," he told CNN on Monday.

Human rights groups have been calling for more pressure on Rwanda to back down while the DR Congo's communications minister called for the international community to impose sanctions.

"A strong decision (must be taken) not only to condemn, but to stop what Rwanda is doing, because it is not acceptable if you want to preserve peace in Africa and in our region," Patrick Muyaya told Reuters.

"Sanctions are the minimum," he added.

The Congolese and Rwandan presidents are due to attend a regional peace summit in Tanzania on Friday.

There was no immediate comment from Congo's government after the ceasefire was declared.