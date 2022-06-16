Rwanda migrant flights face year delay as govt plans to work around Euro ruling

16 June 2022, 02:03

Deportation flights to Rwanda face delays of up to a year
Deportation flights to Rwanda face delays of up to a year. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Deportation flights to Rwanda face delays of up to a year through more last-minute injunctions from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), ministers have been warned.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

It comes as Dominic Raab is said to be looking into whether it will be possible to disregard the rulings from the Strasbourg court in cases already examined by British judges.

There have been growing concerns surrounding the newly-introduced policy after the first flight to Rwanda on Tuesday was grounded by the ECHR mere minutes before take off.

The court ruled that one of the asylum seekers - a 54-year-old Iraqi man - should not be deported until at least three weeks after a judicial review next month, which will decide whether the Government's Rwanda policy is lawful.

Two more then had their cases backed by the European court, before the remaining four were also removed.

It came despite the first flight was previously given the green light by both the High Court and Court of Appeal before being stopped by the ECHR.

Read more: Boris refuses to rule out leaving European human rights treaty after Rwanda fight

Read more: 'Kick these b*****ds into touch': Tory fury at Euro judges for Rwanda flight block

A government source told the Telegraph that the three-week delay could be critical in allowing time for an appeal to be lodged with the European court if ministers won the judicial review.

"The Strasbourg court would be motivated to protect its process by a similar injunction preventing the flights until the case was resolved, which could take a year or more," said the source.

The warning was previously laid out by leading constitutional lawyers including Richard Ekins, Oxford University's professor of law and constitutional government, and ex-mandarin Sir Stephen Laws, a former parliamentary counsel who prepared government legislation.

"If the Supreme Court in the end upholds the lawfulness of removal to Rwanda, it is of course entirely conceivable – indeed probable – that the [European court] will make further interim measures restricting removals to Rwanda until the [court] has itself had time to hold a hearing and to make its own decision," they said in a paper for Policy Exchange.

"What this means is that, if the UK complies and if the [European court] – as it routinely does – takes its time then the Government’s Rwanda policy may not go ahead for years.

"That would effectively end it."

However, a government source told the Daily Mail that the ECHR's injunctions were "not binding", claiming many signatories routinely turned a blind eye to its rulings.

"Pulling out of the ECHR completely would be a massive call, but there is scope for looking again at how we treat out-of-hours injunctions from Strasbourg," the source said.

"People talk about the UK's role in creating the court after the Second World War and that is right.

"But the way that charter has been interpreted in recent years has become very elastic and taken it a long way from its original aims."

Boris Johnson refused to rule out completely leaving the treaty on Wednesday, with Downing Street saying "all options are on the table" following the intervention.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "disappointed" with the outcome on Tuesday but remained determined to see the plans through.

The grounded Rwanda deportation flight
The grounded Rwanda deportation flight. Picture: Getty

A statement read: "I have always said this policy will not be easy to deliver and am disappointed that legal challenge and last-minute claims have meant today's flight was unable to depart.

"It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts.

"These repeated legal barriers are similar to those we experience with other removals flights and many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next.

"We will not be deterred from doing the right thing and delivering our plans to control our nation's borders.

"Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Nicola Sturgeon taking a selfie with SNP MPs including Patrick Grady

Victim of SNP MP's sexual harassment slams party for failures

Dom Phillips went missing with his guide in Brazil

Human remains found in search for missing British journalist as suspects 'confess murder'

Amber Heard has admitted she "still loves" Johnny Depp.

Amber Heard admits she 'still loves' Johnny Depp and realises she's not a 'perfect victim'

An asylum seeker has spoken about their experience ahead of the cancelled deportation flight

Asylum seeker 'hit, kicked and pushed' ahead of cancelled Rwanda deportation flight

Christina McAnea told LBC's Andrew Marr she would support coordinated action

Summer of discontent: UK's biggest union 'absolutely' willing to arrange 'national strike'

Boris Johnson's ethics adviser Lord Geidt has resigned.

Downing Street shocked as Boris's ethics adviser Lord Geidt resigns after Partygate row

People flocked to beaches and parks to enjoy the hot weather.

Hottest day of the year confirmed: London basks in 28C as heat warning issued

A four-year-old girl suffered horrific burns from a giant hogweed plant in Bolton.

Giant hogweed warning as girl, 4, suffers horrific burns while playing in park

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have confirmed their family will move to Windsor

Inside William and Kate's move as the royal couple prepare to swap Kensington for Windsor

Heineken has denounced a phishing attempt using its brand

Heineken beer scam: WhatsApp users warned over Father's Day phishing attempt

Petrol pump filling up car

When will petrol prices come down in the UK? And why are they rising again?

Monkeypox could be renamed after accusations of racism

Monkeypox to be renamed after accusations it's racist

The British Museum Chair was speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr

Britain and Greece could strike 'deal' to share Elgin Marbles, George Osborne tells LBC

Netflix is bringing Squid Game to life in the form of a game show

Squid Game comes to life with players given the chance to compete for £3.7m prize

Sarah Campbell sexually abused a 15-year-old boy and claimed he raped her when she faced prosecution

Mum who 'dragged boy, 15, into world of drugs and sex' jailed after having his baby

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Latest News

See more Latest News

A federal police officer stands guard as a suspect is transported to the area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips disappeared, in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil

Suspect fatally shot British journalist Dom Phillips, Brazilian police say
A federal police officer escorts a suspect towards a river in the area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips disappeared

Brazil police: Suspect confessed and led officers to two buried bodies in Amazon
Firefighters arrive at a camp set up by Indigenous people to search for Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips in Atalaia do Norte, Amazonas state, Brazil

Human remains found in search for missing British journalist in Amazon
Dolly Parton

Dolly Parton makes new donation to aid infectious disease research
John Hinckley

Man who shot Ronald Reagan finally freed from court oversight
Brazil Amazon

Brazilian police take suspect to search area for missing Briton
Russia Navalny

Russian opposition leader Navalny confirms prison move

Etruscan jars displayed in the new Museum of Rescued Art in Rome,

Italy creates new museum for trafficked ancient artefacts

US defence secretary Lloyd Austin, left, shakes hands with Ukraine’s defence minister Oleksii Reznikov

West urged to step up arms deliveries to Ukraine as Nato defence ministers meet
A boy at a tea shop in Peshawar, Pakistan

Pakistan government minister criticised over ‘drink less tea’ plea

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Tory MP: Criticisms of Rwanda are 'very, very racist'

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 15/06 | Watch again

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says

ECHR 'no longer fit for purpose' after blocking Rwanda flight, Richard Tice says
Andrew Marr has said the fresh debate over the European Human Rights treat is 'convenient' for Boris.

Andrew Marr: European human rights row is 'politics of distraction' from Boris
UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes

UK's farmland being sacrificed to house 'illegal' migrants, caller fumes
Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares

Torching Winston Churchill's legacy 'close to government policy', James O'Brien declares
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 15/06 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London