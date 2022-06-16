Rwanda migrant flights face year delay as govt plans to work around Euro ruling

Deportation flights to Rwanda face delays of up to a year. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Deportation flights to Rwanda face delays of up to a year through more last-minute injunctions from the European Convention on Human Rights (ECHR), ministers have been warned.

It comes as Dominic Raab is said to be looking into whether it will be possible to disregard the rulings from the Strasbourg court in cases already examined by British judges.

There have been growing concerns surrounding the newly-introduced policy after the first flight to Rwanda on Tuesday was grounded by the ECHR mere minutes before take off.

The court ruled that one of the asylum seekers - a 54-year-old Iraqi man - should not be deported until at least three weeks after a judicial review next month, which will decide whether the Government's Rwanda policy is lawful.

Two more then had their cases backed by the European court, before the remaining four were also removed.

It came despite the first flight was previously given the green light by both the High Court and Court of Appeal before being stopped by the ECHR.

A government source told the Telegraph that the three-week delay could be critical in allowing time for an appeal to be lodged with the European court if ministers won the judicial review.

"The Strasbourg court would be motivated to protect its process by a similar injunction preventing the flights until the case was resolved, which could take a year or more," said the source.

The warning was previously laid out by leading constitutional lawyers including Richard Ekins, Oxford University's professor of law and constitutional government, and ex-mandarin Sir Stephen Laws, a former parliamentary counsel who prepared government legislation.

"If the Supreme Court in the end upholds the lawfulness of removal to Rwanda, it is of course entirely conceivable – indeed probable – that the [European court] will make further interim measures restricting removals to Rwanda until the [court] has itself had time to hold a hearing and to make its own decision," they said in a paper for Policy Exchange.

"What this means is that, if the UK complies and if the [European court] – as it routinely does – takes its time then the Government’s Rwanda policy may not go ahead for years.

"That would effectively end it."

However, a government source told the Daily Mail that the ECHR's injunctions were "not binding", claiming many signatories routinely turned a blind eye to its rulings.

"Pulling out of the ECHR completely would be a massive call, but there is scope for looking again at how we treat out-of-hours injunctions from Strasbourg," the source said.

"People talk about the UK's role in creating the court after the Second World War and that is right.

"But the way that charter has been interpreted in recent years has become very elastic and taken it a long way from its original aims."

Boris Johnson refused to rule out completely leaving the treaty on Wednesday, with Downing Street saying "all options are on the table" following the intervention.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she was "disappointed" with the outcome on Tuesday but remained determined to see the plans through.

The grounded Rwanda deportation flight. Picture: Getty

A statement read: "I have always said this policy will not be easy to deliver and am disappointed that legal challenge and last-minute claims have meant today's flight was unable to depart.

"It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts.

"These repeated legal barriers are similar to those we experience with other removals flights and many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next.

"We will not be deterred from doing the right thing and delivering our plans to control our nation's borders.

"Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now."