Rwanda plan "fundamentally incompatible" with human rights says influential Commons select committee

11 February 2024, 00:05 | Updated: 11 February 2024, 00:07

Rishi Sunak&squot;s proposed Rwanda asylum law is "fundamentally incompatible" with the UK&squot;s human rights obligations and would flout international law, MPs and peers have warned.
Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren and Chay Quinn

Rishi Sunak's proposed Rwanda asylum law is "fundamentally incompatible" with the UK's human rights obligations and would flout international law, MPs and peers have warned.

Parliament's Joint Committee on Human Rights said the Government's Safety of Rwanda (Asylum and Immigration) Bill "risks untold damage" to the UK's hard-won reputation as a proponent of human rights internationally.

The controversial draft legislation and a treaty with Rwanda are intended to prevent further legal challenges to the stalled deportation scheme after a Supreme Court ruling against the plan.

Read More: Rwandan refugees came to Britain while Government was arguing that east African nation was safe for migrants

By compelling judges to regard Rwanda as safe, ministers want to be able to send asylum seekers on a one-way trip to the east African country.

But the crossbench committee of MPs and Lords said they had heard evidence that the problems identified by the Supreme Court could not be resolved so quickly.

The panel said in a report: "We are not persuaded that Parliament can be confident that Rwanda is now safe. In any event, we consider that the courts are best placed to resolve such contested issues of fact."

BRITAIN-RWANDA-POLITICS-GOVERNMENT-MIGRANTS-IMMIGRATION
Picture: Getty

The Bill, which is going through Parliament, seeks to severely limit asylum seekers' ability to appeal against being put on a flight to Kigali.

Joint committee chairwoman Joanna Cherry said: "This Bill is designed to remove vital safeguards against persecution and human rights abuses, including the fundamental right to access a court. Hostility to human rights is at its heart and no amendments can salvage it.

"This isn't just about the rights and wrongs of the Rwanda policy itself. By taking this approach, the Bill risks untold damage to the UK's reputation as a proponent of human rights internationally.

SNP Leaders Launch General Election Campaign
Picture: Getty

"Human rights aren't inconvenient barriers that must be overcome to reach policy goals, they are fundamental protections that ensure individuals are not harmed by Government action. If a policy is sound it should be able to withstand judicial scrutiny, not run away from it."

The Prime Minister's Safety of Rwanda Bill passed the Commons after the Prime Minister saw off a Tory rebellion which had sought to toughen the legislation.

It cleared its first major hurdle in the House of Lords last month, but faces numerous amendments in the upper chamber and an extended tussle between the Commons and Lords.

Mr Sunak has urged peers not to block "the will of the people" by opposing the Bill as he faces an election year having made "stopping the boats" a key pledge of his leadership.

The Lords begin detailed examination of the Bill in committee stage on Monday.

Rishi Sunak Makes Visit To Hampshire
Picture: Getty

The asylum scheme comes with a £290 million bill but a series of legal challenges has meant no flights have taken off since it was proposed in 2022.

A Home Office spokesperson said: "We are committed to tackling this major global challenge with bold and innovative solutions, and the Rwanda scheme is doing just that.

"The Bill we have introduced, and the treaty alongside it, are the best way of getting flights off to Rwanda as soon as possible.

"Rwanda is clearly a safe country that cares deeply about supporting refugees. It hosts more than 135,000 asylum seekers and stands ready to relocate people and help them rebuild their lives."

It comes after legal advice given to ministers claimed the revised plan has a 50% chance of succeeding at best.

Government lawyers have said that there is a roughly 50% likelihood that the scheme will enable flights to take off for the east African country before a general election next year.

The new proposals, which come after the plan was rejected by the Supreme Court last month, are expected to be voted on next month.

But even if they get through Parliament, government lawyers believe there is a good chance that the European Court in Strasbourg will block them, the Times reported. The court previously blocked flights in June last year.

The new Rwanda plans give ministers the ability to disregard an injunction from Strasbourg, but it is unclear if this would breach the UK's responsibilities as a signatory of the European Convention on Human Rights.

RWANDA-BRITAIN-MIGRANTS-TREATY
Picture: Getty

Mr Sunak has previously said that he would "not allow a foreign court to block these flights".

A government source said: "We do not comment on or share government legal advice and it would be very wrong for anyone recently departing government to do so.

"Ministers are reassured that this bill goes as far as it can within international law and therefore ensures we can get flights off to Rwanda next year."

