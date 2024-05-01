First migrants bound for Rwanda detained in house raids following landmark law change

1 May 2024, 12:05 | Updated: 1 May 2024, 13:13

The first phase of detentions are underway as part of the Rwanda scheme.
The first phase of detentions are underway as part of the Rwanda scheme.

By Emma Soteriou

The first group of migrants set to be deported to Rwanda following the passage of the Safety of Rwanda Act have been detained, the Home Office has said.





A series of operations took place across the country this week, with more activity due to be carried out in coming days.

Officials have not said how many people have been detained so far, or where they were taken into custody.

It comes as part of the government's plans to stop small boat crossings.

Home Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement: "Our Rwanda Partnership is a pioneering response to the global challenge of illegal migration, and we have worked tirelessly to introduce new, robust legislation to deliver it. 

"Our dedicated enforcement teams are working at pace to swiftly detain those who have no right to be here so we can get flights off the ground.  

"This is a complex piece of work, but we remain absolutely committed to operationalising the policy, to stop the boats and break the business model of people smuggling gangs."

Read more: 'No free way to police our borders', Badenoch says, after first migrant sent to Rwanda with £3,000 in taxpayer money

Read more: First asylum seeker flown to Rwanda with £3,000 of taxpayer's cash under voluntary deportation scheme

First phase of detentions underway for Rwanda relocations as Home Office carried out 'enforcement raids'

Commercial charter planes have been booked and an airport has been put on standby for the first flights to Rwanda.

Home Office director of enforcement Eddy Montgomery said: "Our specialist operational teams are highly trained and fully equipped to carry out the necessary enforcement activity at pace and in the safest way possible.

"It is vital that operational detail is kept to a minimum, to protect colleagues involved and those being detained, as well as ensuring we can deliver this large-scale operation as quickly as possible."

It follows the revelation on Tuesday that the first asylum seeker had been sent to Rwanda after losing a bid to stay in Britain.

However, it was not under the government's new landmark deportation laws and instead voluntary deportation.

The unnamed migrant - who is of African origin - left the UK on Monday evening, according to the Sun.

He was sent on a commercial flight and given around £3,000 of taxpayer money to help relocate under the terms of a deal with Rwanda.

The man was sent on a commercial flight and given around £3,000 of taxpayer money to help relocate under the terms of a deal with Rwanda.
The man was sent on a commercial flight and given around £3,000 of taxpayer money to help relocate under the terms of a deal with Rwanda.

Speaking on LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast on Wednesday morning, Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch admitted that there is "no free way to police our borders".

She said: "There is no cost-free option, that is the truth of it. It’s better this way than for him to be in the UK either claiming benefits or being entitled to things that people in this country don’t have, which would be much more expensive for the taxpayer.

"But there is no free way to police our borders, and there is no free way to deal with something that is affecting not just this country but all of western Europe as well."

Campaigners have since repeated calls for a "fair and controlled asylum system".

Enver Solomon, chief executive of the Refugee Council, said: "The government's move to detain people is causing fear, distress and great anxiety amongst men, women and children who have fled war and persecution to reach safety in the UK.

"Children have been sending messages to our staff terrified that their age disputed status will put them at risk of removal to Rwanda. We have also seen a worsening in the mental health and wellbeing of people we work with in the asylum system.

"By contradicting the Supreme Court to push ahead with the Rwanda Plan, the government is laying the foundations for the next asylum crisis.

"Our analysis has shown that it is likely to lead to an unprecedented system meltdown, leaving tens of thousands of refugees from countries like Afghanistan, Sudan and Syria stranded in permanent limbo and shut out of the asylum system.

"Instead of headline-grabbing schemes that will waste time and resources and are unleashing even more human misery, we need a fair and controlled asylum system.

"The government must focus on processing asylum claims efficiently and fairly."

A Labour party source said: "Is there any more blatant sign that (former immigration minister Robert) Jenrick was right about this all being symbolic before an election than this mad flurry of stories?

"The core substance though hasn't changed. This is a tiny scheme at an extortionate cost and the criminal gangs will see through this con."

