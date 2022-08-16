Ryan Giggs says he's never been faithful and 'can't resist' attractive women as he takes stand in assault trial

16 August 2022, 15:07 | Updated: 16 August 2022, 16:15

Ryan Giggs at court today (main image) and in court (bottom right) denies controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex Kate Greville
Ryan Giggs at court today (main image) and in court (bottom right) denies controlling or coercive behaviour towards his ex Kate Greville. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Ryan Giggs has admitted in court that he has never been faithful to any of his partners and that he cannot resist attractive women, regardless of his marital status.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The ex-Manchester United star said he cannot resist attractive women who show interest him and agreed he is a "flirt by nature".

He took to the stand in his trial on Tuesday, in which he denies assault and an allegation of controlling and coercive behaviour against his former girlfriend, Kate Greville - who he had accused of feeling jealous about his contact with other women.

Chris Daw, his defence lawyer, asked Mr Giggs on Tuesday: "In the course of your relationships with women, up to and including Ms Greville, have you managed to be faithful to any of them?"

"No," admitted Mr Giggs.

Mr Daw asked: "If an attractive woman has shown you interest regardless of your marital status, are you able to resist?"

Mr Giggs replied: "No."

He was then asked: "Are you a flirt by nature?"

Ryan Giggs denies the allegations against him
Ryan Giggs denies the allegations against him. Picture: Alamy

"Yes," Mr Giggs said, and he admitted he lied to his ex-wife Stacey and Ms Greville about his infidelities.

The two had met when her PR firm was put to work for the business he ran with fellow former Man Utd star Gary Neville. She would eventually leave her husband, with whom she said she was unhappy, while Mr Giggs said he remained at his family home with then-wife Stacey and two children despite the affair carrying on.

He said: "Me and my ex-wife we had problems. I cheated on my ex-wife which was quite a public affair.

"We got over that and things were good.

"It was a part of my life where I was just finishing football and going into a coaching career. Longer hours. More time away from Stacey. More time away from the family.

"I was not giving Stacey the attention she deserved. Gradually we were getting more and more unhappy. Together with Kate it was becoming more and more difficult."

Asked about an alleged incident at the Westin Hotel in Dubai in 2017, when Ms Greville alleges Mr Giggs dragged her naked body across the floor of his hotel room and threw her belongings into a corridor, he said there was no physical element, and a row started after she accused him of messaging women when he was instead speaking to his daughter.

Mr Daw said: "Cutting to the chase, did you in a sense want to have your cake and eat it?"

Mr Giggs replied: "Yes."

Earlier on Tuesday the court heard how he claimed Ms Greville "becomes jealous when she is drunk" and that she wrongly accused him of having affairs.

He said in a statement he gave to police that he did not deliberately clash heads with Kate Greville in an incident at his home in Greater Manchester.

The 48-year-old, who denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against the PR executive between August 2017 and November 2020, instead said he felt she was trying to control the relationship.

Mr Giggs is accused of headbutting Ms Greville
Mr Giggs is accused of headbutting Ms Greville. Picture: Twitter

Mr Giggs was interviewed by police after being arrested on suspicion of attacking Ms Greville, 38, and her younger sister, Emma, at his Worsley mansion on November 1 2020.

Jurors at Manchester Crown Court have heard from a handwritten statement he gave to officers the day after the incident, in which he was accused of headbutting her.

In it, he said his ex-partner tried to "control our relationship" and had been jealous of his "contact with other females".

"She ordered me to message certain women with whom she incorrectly accused me of having an affair," he said.

"She dictated the content of the messages and watched me while I sent them."

Ryan Giggs is accused of controlling or coercing his ex-girlfriend
Ryan Giggs is accused of controlling or coercing his ex-girlfriend. Picture: Getty

He added: "We would, of course, argue, but neither of us had any more control over the other."

The former Wales boss went on: "It has been suggested these incidents happened when I was the worse for drink, when in fact Kate becomes jealous when she is drunk, and admits goading me for a reaction.

"I would never react with violence. Despite allegations of violence, I often walk away from incidents."

Jurors heard how Mr Giggs characterised the incident at his home as a clash of heads.

"I accept during the tussle she caught me in the face, causing bleeding to the lip and inner mouth," he said in his statement at the time.

"I may have caught her and her sister during the scuffle but at no time was there any attempt to harm either of them."

After they refused to leave, Mr Giggs said he tried to "defuse any further physical confrontation" by having his neighbour phone the police, but when she refused he demanded his phone that had been taken by Ms Greville.

Read more: 'There's blood everywhere, she's in so much pain': 999 call played at Ryan Giggs trial

He then went to get Ms Greville's phone from the utility room, he said, but after she gave him his phone he refused to hand over hers.

Mr Giggs told police a scuffle broke out with Emma Greville after Kate Greville grabbed his hand.

"I accept during this scuffle my head clashed with [Kate's].

"I am not sure if it was the face or head but I am sure it was not deliberate."

He regretted the argument got "so out of hand" and said he "sincerely" hoped it would not be the end of the relationship.

"The last thing I would want to is to harm her physically and emotionally," he told police, adding that he was "pleased" when officers arrived as it would stop the argument.

After being interviewed by police a month later about allegations of controlling or coercive behaviour to Ms Greville, Mr Giggs said: "I will not accept that my behaviour towards my former partner has been in any way controlling or coercive, nor that I have done any of the incidents in the manner described."

He "didn't recall" threatening to release intimate photos of her, saying he would be scared about negative publicity, and if such a threat was made "in jest or in drink" it would be "preposterous" for Ms Greville to believe he would see the threat through.

He said arguments were not caused by him being defensive about cheating allegations but they happened for "all sorts of reasons, including me suggesting she was flirting with other males".

Mr Giggs also denies assaulting Ms Greville, causing her actual bodily harm, and a separate charge of assault by beating of her 26-year-old sister.

The trial continues.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A tornado has hit Cornwall amid torrential rain

Tornado over Cornwall as huge mudslides and torrential downpours hit UK

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss are vying to replace Boris Johnson.

What to expect at the Tory leadership debate in Scotland

Eggs ranked among the mid-range food choices due to their high cholesterol content.

Healthy breakfast? Swap eggs for avocado (or vegetable curry) radical food study suggests

Owami Davies has been missing since the start of July

Missing nurse Owami Davies could still be alive and ‘in need of help' six weeks after she vanished as five bailed

Mr Dos Santos and Team GB athlete partner Bianca Williams were stopped previously

Police make me feel unsafe driving in London, says sprinter pulled over twice by Met

Over 5,000 cases of wild cherry Capri Sun drinks have been recalled after a cleaning product was added to a production line

Over 5,000 cases of Capri-Sun recalled over cleaning solution contamination fears

Actor Duggie Brown has died aged 82

Tributes paid after Corrie Star Duggie Brown dies aged 82

Miss Gilbert's mother Sandy can be seen reasoning with the irate man

Irate picnicker sees red as he blocks combine harvester over 'dusty sandwich'

Greater Manchester Police announced the girl's body was recovered overnight

Teenage girl, 14, dies after getting into difficulty while swimming in Greater Manchester

Three people were shot in Dog Lane, Brent

Three shot in north-west London after wave of violence across the capital

Jason Grant has been appointed new period dignity officer

'Someone's taking the p***': Fury as Scotland's first ever male period dignity officer is appointed

A massive blast erupted in Crimea

Massive explosion rocks Crimea in suspected Ukraine attack on Russian ammo dump

The Royal Navy is reportedly said to back out of patrolling the Channel to deter migrants

Royal Navy 'set to back out' of patrolling Channel against illegal migrant crossings

The real value of workers' pay has suffered its biggest drop in 20 years

Workers suffer biggest drop in real pay since records began as inflation continues to soar

People in the UK are being told to prepare emergency bags after some regions were hit by flash floods on Tuesday

'Pack an emergency bag': Brits warned to prepare for flash floods as thunderstorms set to batter UK

The incident happened at a hotel near the resort city of Antalya, Turkey

Holiday heartbreak after British boy, 14, drowns in hotel pool 'while celebrating family wedding'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jill Biden

US first lady Jill Biden tests positive for Covid-19

Norway Walrus

Campaign under way in Norway to erect statue of euthanised walrus

Russia Putin

Putin blasts US ‘hegemony’ and predicts the end of a ‘unipolar’ world order

Estonia Soviet Monument

Estonia to remove Soviet monument which is ‘public order risk’

Germany Drought

German industry at risk as Rhine falls, lobby group warns

Lost Mural

Long-hidden rare synagogue mural restored

Taiwan US China

China sets sanctions on Taiwan politicians in wake of US visits

Turkey Stargazers

Stargazers watch meteors at ancient Turkish site

South Korea Bill Gates

Bill Gates calls for stronger international efforts to prepare for next pandemic

South Korea US Drills

South Korea and the US to begin expanded military drills

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education

James O'Brien slams right-wing 'provocateurs' while discussing white working class boys' education
Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

Rishi Sunak is 'the lesser of two evils', says ConservativeHome chief

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

James O’Brien moved by Ian McEwan words after brutal attack on Salman Rushdie

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Rachel Johnson blasts Liz Truss over cost-of-living plan - 'Where is the detail?!'

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer

Public cannot expect fire services to 'respond adequately' to wildfires, says Fire Brigades Union Officer
Ben Kentish

Swarbrick On Sunday with Ben Kentish 14/8 | Watch again

James O'Brien caller fears her Ukrainian refugee is 'an economic migrant'

Government 'played on our emotions' to host Ukrainian refugees, says James O'Brien caller

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain

James O'Brien's blistering dissection of James Cleverly's 'crayon written' article on Britain
'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

'Where do they find the time?!': Nick Ferrari slates mob attacking 'sexist' paint ad

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

Nick Ferrari sold on caller's 'three one-off taxes' plan to raise cost-of-living funds

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London