Ryan Giggs to face trial next year on ex-girlfriend assault charge

28 May 2021, 10:14 | Updated: 28 May 2021, 11:03

Ryan Giggs will go on trial in January
Ryan Giggs will go on trial in January. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Former Manchester United footballer Ryan Giggs will go on trial at Manchester Crown Court on January 24 next year accused of assaulting and controlling his ex-girlfriend Kate Greville

In a short hearing at Manchester Crown Court this morning, the date was fixed for proceedings to take place at the same court early next year.

It is alleged that Giggs, 47, assaulted Kate Greville, 36, and caused her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.

The Wales boss is also said to have engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between December 2017 and November 2020, namely that he used violence, isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse.

Giggs is also charged with the common assault by beating of Ms Greville's youngster sister, Emma Greville, in the same alleged incident on November 1.

In the hearing before Judge Nicholas Dean QC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester, Giggs was not asked to enter his formal pleas but has denied all the allegations and previously issued a statement in which he said he would "look forward to clearing my name".

A plea and trial preparation hearing was fixed for July 23 ahead of the trial which is estimated to last up to three weeks.

The court heard the prosecution had raised the issue of jury selection but Judge Dean said he tended to agree with Giggs's defence counsel Lisa Roberts QC that "in effect we need to trust jurors that this case is nothing to do with football or allegiance to a public team".

He added it would be a matter for the trial judge.

Referring to the trial date, Judge Dean said: "It's obviously regrettable that it is so far in the future but it is the best we can do in all the circumstances."

Giggs, wearing a blue suit and tie, spoke only to confirm his name shortly after he entered the dock in Court 6.

He remains on conditional bail and must not contact Kate or Emma Greville, or go to any address where they are.

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A house mouse

Plague of mice threatens huge tracts of land in Australia

NATO war games

Nato conducts massive war games as tensions with Russia simmer
22-year-old Abbigail Bugenske is the first winner of Ohio's Vax-a-Million scheme

US woman wins $1m in lottery designed to boost take-up of Covid jabs
England's Henry Slade has said he will not take a Covid vaccine

Henry Slade: England rugby player insists he will not take a Covid vaccine
Alexander Lukashenko

Belarusian president set for meeting with Putin amid showdown with EU
Kwasi Kwarteng spoke to Nick Ferrari on LBC this morning

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng: No guarantees "today" on June 21 lockdown end

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Is Hancock still fit for purpose?' Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary

'Is Hancock still fit for purpose?' Nick Ferrari challenges Business Secretary
Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC

Londoners to question the Mayor at annual State of London Debate with LBC
Nick Ferrari's message for Govt as PM threatens delays to lockdown end date

Nick Ferrari's message for Govt as PM threatens delays to lockdown end date
Eddie Mair hit out at Matt Hancock

Eddie Mair: Matt Hancock is dodging scrutiny by muting journalists
This caller explained her view to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

'Blaming politicians won't help': Caller who lost loved one opens up to Shelagh
James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

James O'Brien moved to tears by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Cladding Crisis

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

Immigration

London

London