Ryan Giggs 'made me feel like a slave - I had to do what he said or there would be consequences'

Giggs denies the charges against him. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Will Taylor

Ryan Giggs' former girlfriend has said she became a "slave to his every need and every demand".

Kate Greville told a court that the former Manchester United star made her feel like she "had to do what he said otherwise there were consequences".

Mr Giggs, 48, who was most recently managing the Wales national team, denies using controlling and coercive behaviour against his 36-year-old ex between August 2017 and November 2020.

He also denies assaulting her, causing actual bodily harm and the common assault of her younger sister.

The court heard how she made a statement the day before the trial started when she described herself with the "slave" remark.

"That is what it felt like. When Ryan said do something, I would do it," she told jurors at Manchester Crown Court.

"There was resistance sometimes but he made me feel like I had to do what he said, otherwise there would be consequences."

Ms Greville made a number of witness statements after the alleged assault and has made two in the past week.

Ryan Giggs has been in court to face a series of charges. Picture: Getty

Chris Daw QC, defending, asked the PR executive is she had lied to the police or told lies to her family or friends about the case, to which she replied "no".

Mr Daw said: "It's your position, is it not, that in effect he almost manipulated you into entering a relationship in the first place - a degree of mind games?"

Ms Greville replied: "I was in a vulnerable position and he played on it."

Mr Daw said: "This was not just two consenting adults, both equally married at the time, who embarked on an affair?"

She replied: "There was a degree of imbalance on my side because of the situation I was in with my ex-husband."

Ms Greville told jurors that Mr Giggs' behaviour affected her friendships and he "isolated me from certain people", and "interfered with my ability to interact with my family".

Mr Daw also asked if Ms Greville was "planning on seeking a large sum of compensation when this is over?"

"From?" Ms Greville asked.

Giggs watched footage of Ms Grenville giving evidence to police. Picture: Alamy

"Mr Giggs," Mr Daw said.

"For what?" Ms Greville replied.

"Anything," Mr Daw said.

Ms Greville said: "Absolutely not."

Mr Daw also talked through her interest in psychological elements of the relationship.

"He was not constantly awful, not constantly horrible. It was hot and cold. Two different people. The result of his behaviour ... undermined my self-confidence," she said of Mr Giggs.

Mr Daw looked back on the start of Ms Greville and Mr Giggs' relationship, as she described how Mr Giggs had used her name a number of times, which was a technique she had read about in the book How to Win Friends and Influence People. At the time Ms Greville was in a "controlling marriage".

He said: "The impression you give is you only really had an affair with Ryan because you were unhappy and he basically reeled you in?"

Ms Greville said: "I'm not saying it was all one-sided. I was fully involved in that. There was things about him that definitely were luring me into a relationship."

Mr Daw said: "The truth is it's a complete fiction Ryan was using psychological techniques on your vulnerabilities. It's just rubbish?"

Ms Greville said: "Absolutely not. I felt like he was using techniques. I was vulnerable, that's a fact. I was in a controlling relationship. That's a fact."

Previously in the trial, Ms Greville told jurors that after she confronted him about his repeat cheating the ex-footballer grabbed her by the shoulders and headbutted her in November 2020.

She had learned he had "full-on relationships" with eight women during their time together, finding messages "going back years" on Giggs' iPad that led to her leave him.

The trial continues.