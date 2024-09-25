Ryan Routh charged with trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump

25 September 2024, 05:29

The FBI has confirmed suspect Ryan Routh failed to fire any shots in an alleged attempt on Donald Trump's life.
The FBI has confirmed suspect Ryan Routh failed to fire any shots in an alleged attempt on Donald Trump's life. Picture: Alamy, Getty

By Henry Moore

A man has been charged with trying to assassinate former President Donald Trump after he staked out on his golf course for 12 hours.

Ryan Wesley Routh was first arrested on September 15 after his rifle was spotted poking through a bush by security officials.

A security official opened fire upon spotting Routh, but he fled before being detained less than an hour later.

He had initially been charged with two federal firearms offences, with this new indictment based on the investigators' belief that he'd plotted to kill the former President.

This comes after it was revealed he left a note, written months before his attempt on Mr Trump’s life, signalling his intention to the former President.

Prosecutors said the letter reads: "This was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump but I failed you. I tried my best and gave it all the gumption I could muster."

Ryan Routh
Ryan Routh. Picture: Getty

The letter began “Dear World" and allegedly included an offer of $150,000 to anyone who would “finish the job” as well as a list of dates and locations Routh believed Trump would be.

Routh has not yet entered a plea.

This assassination attempt comes two months after Mr Trump narrowly avoided death when a shooter opened fire on him at a rally in Pennsylvania.

Former president Donald Trump has said he does not "think" he would run again for president in 2028 if he falls short in his bid to return to the White House in 2024.

Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the tax code and manufacturing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center.
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump arrives to speak about the tax code and manufacturing at the Johnny Mercer Theatre Civic Center. Picture: Alamy

"No, I don't. I think that will be, that will be it," Mr Trump said when journalist Sharyl Attkisson asked him on Sunday if he would run again.

Mr Trump would be 82 in 2028, a year older than President Joe Biden is now. Mr Biden bowed out of the race in July following his disastrous debate performance and months of being hammered by Mr Trump and other conservatives as being too old and erratic for the job.

Ms Attkisson interviewed Mr Trump for her show Full Measure.

