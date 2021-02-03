Ryanair ordered to remove ‘jab and go’ advert over misleading vaccine claims

3 February 2021, 09:32

Ryanair's advert was found to have encouraged consumers to book holidays after having received a Covid vaccination
Ryanair's advert was found to have encouraged consumers to book holidays after having received a Covid vaccination. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Ryanair has been ordered to remove an “irresponsible” advert after the advertising watchdog received thousands of complaints.

The Advertising Standards Authority said they received 2,370 complaints about the budget airline's advert, making it the third most complained about of all time.

The commercial, which was shown from December to January, encouraged consumers to book Easter and summer holidays after having received a Covid vaccination, suggesting they could "jab and go".

Footage showed groups of people in their 20s and 30s enjoying the holiday destinations - despite most people in this age group being unlikely to receive their Covid jab for months.

Read more: Minister dashes summer holiday hopes, telling LBC travel restrictions here to stay

Read more: One dose of Oxford Covid jab can 'reduce transmission of coronavirus by two thirds'

Some of the complaints claimed “jab and go" implied most people would be able to travel by summer 2021, something ministers have warned they cannot make promises on.

Others claimed the ad was offensive, saying it trivialised ongoing restrictions and effects of the pandemic.

Ryanair countered that the advert was intended to be "uplifting" and encourage viewers to consider a "brighter future" when people could go on holiday with friends and family again.

Read more: Don't go shopping in variant-risk areas if you don't have to, Hancock tells LBC

Read more: Covidiot films himself abusing Professor Chris Whitty in the street and calls him 'liar'

The airline said the public were aware of the constantly changing travel restrictions and that they made no specific claims about vaccines.

It added that it believed the Government's "optimistic" briefings implied that a significant proportion of the population would be vaccinated midway through the year.

However, the ASA ordered the advert to be removed, ruling: "We told Ryanair DAC to ensure their ads did not mislead viewers about the impact that Covid-19 vaccines would have on their ability to travel abroad during Easter and summer 2021, and to ensure their ads did not encourage irresponsible behaviour."

The watchdog said due to the "complex and constantly evolving" situation, consumers could be "confused or uncertain" and it was important that advertisers were "cautious".

Read more: Matt Hancock tells LBC how film Contagion alerted him to global vaccine scramble

Read more: Moment police break up 50-person drum n' bass rave for breaking Covid rules

Although some viewers may have found the tone of the advert "distasteful", it was unlikely to have caused widespread offence, the ASA added.

The government and experts have said they expect restrictions on international travel to stay in place for the foreseeable future, amidst concerns over the spread of new Covid variants.

On Sunday, government minister Liz Truss told LBC it would be “very dangerous” to make promises about holidays, saying “it is far too early to make” predictions on whether Brits will be allowed to travel for leisure this summer.

Latest News

See more Latest News

A security guard moves journalists away from the Wuhan Institute of Virology after a World Health Organisation team arrived for a field visit in Wuhan

WHO team visits Wuhan research lab at centre of coronavirus speculation
Myanmar

Myanmar’s Suu Kyi charged with possessing illegal radios

File photo: Recruits at Sandhurst have been told they face severe punishment if they break Covid rules.

Covid outbreak at Sandhurst after officer cadets 'break socialising rules'
GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline and CureVac to make Covid vaccines targeting new variants
SpaceX’s bullet-shaped Starship prototype explodes after crashing

Second Starship test flight goes badly for SpaceX

Joe DiMeo

Man who was burned in car crash receives ‘phenomenal’ face and hands transplant

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

File photo: Healthcare workers walking towards the main entrance of Craigavon Area Hospital

Northern Ireland Protocol: What is Article 16? Will triggering it affect vaccine supplies?
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What is the difference between the main Covid vaccines?

The Novavax Covid-19 vaccine could be approved within weeks

Novavax Covid vaccine: How effective is it and where is it made?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Captain Sir Tom Moore's grandson pays incredible tribute on LBC

Captain Sir Tom Moore's grandson pays incredible tribute on LBC
Nick Ferrari challenges Hancock on the 'wisdom' of Sturgeon reopening schools this month

Nick Ferrari challenges Hancock on the 'wisdom' of Sturgeon reopening schools this month
The public health expert was speaking to Iain Dale

'Better border control is essential to protect vaccine rollout', health expert says
Tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore pour in from LBC listeners

Tributes to Captain Sir Tom Moore pour in from LBC listeners

The PM paid tribute to the NHS hero

'He united us all' - Boris Johnson pays tribute to Captain Sir Tom Moore
'Captain Sir Tom Moore was a symbol of hope in a very dark time'

'Captain Sir Tom Moore was a symbol of hope in a very dark time'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London