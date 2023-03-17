Ryanair flight 'evacuated amid bomb scare at airport'

A Ryanair flight has been evacuated. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Passengers on a Ryanair flight has been evacuated from the plane at an airport in Italy after a bomb scare on board.

All 190 passengers plus crew were removed from the flight at Falcone e Borsellino Airport in Palermo, the capital of Sicily on Friday.

Security staff have not found a bomb, but the entire airport and its airspace were closed for several hours, according to Italian media.

Some flights were diverted to other airports while police checked for the possible explosive threat. Local media are now reporting that the airport has reopened as of 9.15pm UK time (10.15pm local time).