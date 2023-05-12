Ryanair hits back after being accused of fat shaming passenger who complained about not having window seat

By Kieran Kelly

Ryanair has hit back at claims that it fat-shamed a passenger who complained about not having a window on the 'window seat' on his flight.

The disgruntled passenger took to social media to complain about not having a window, despite being seated in what what is typically known as the 'window seat'.

On Thursday, he tweeted: "Where’s my WINDOW SEAT?" - alongside a number of angry emojis.

Ryanair, which has built up a reputation with sarcastic responses online, replied: "Pay for the baggage you've stored under your jumper & we can talk."

Pay for the baggage you've stored under your jumper & we can talk https://t.co/GQFyHwbTzh — Ryanair (@Ryanair) May 11, 2023

The tweet, which has been seen nearly 14 million times online, prompted backlash from some users, who accused Ryanair of fat-shaming the passenger.

One user said: "Fat shaming isn't cool."

Another added: "You’re funny sometimes but a horrible airline all the times."

A third said: "Fat shaming in 2023, casual."

But the airline has since hit back, claiming that it wrote the tweet based on the fact that the passenger apparently used a 0.5 lens.

Multiple smartphones have the 0.5 lens feature, which gives a zoomed out effect and allows the camera to capture more, distorting the size of objects.