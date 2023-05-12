Ryanair hits back after being accused of fat shaming passenger who complained about not having window seat

The disgruntled passenger posted the complaint on Twitter
The disgruntled passenger posted the complaint on Twitter. Picture: Twitter
Ryanair has hit back at claims that it fat-shamed a passenger who complained about not having a window on the 'window seat' on his flight.

The disgruntled passenger took to social media to complain about not having a window, despite being seated in what what is typically known as the 'window seat'.

On Thursday, he tweeted: "Where’s my WINDOW SEAT?" - alongside a number of angry emojis.

Ryanair, which has built up a reputation with sarcastic responses online, replied: "Pay for the baggage you've stored under your jumper & we can talk."

The tweet, which has been seen nearly 14 million times online, prompted backlash from some users, who accused Ryanair of fat-shaming the passenger.

One user said: "Fat shaming isn't cool."

Another added: "You’re funny sometimes but a horrible airline all the times."

A third said: "Fat shaming in 2023, casual."

But the airline has since hit back, claiming that it wrote the tweet based on the fact that the passenger apparently used a 0.5 lens.

Multiple smartphones have the 0.5 lens feature, which gives a zoomed out effect and allows the camera to capture more, distorting the size of objects.

