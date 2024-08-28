Ryanair boss calls for stricter airport measures amid new hand luggage rule

Michael O'Leary said violent and anti-social outbursts on flights are on the increase. Picture: Alamy

By EJ Ward

Passengers on ‘tablets and powder’ are causing ‘much more aggressive behaviour’, the Ryanair boss has claimed as he calls for alcohol limits at airports to address the rising issue of disorderly behaviour on flights.

Europe's largest airline has reported a significant increase in disruptive behaviour linked to intoxication from alcohol and drugs, now the primary challenge faced by cabin crews.

Ryanair's CEO, Michael O'Leary, noted that there is a growing number of passengers under the influence of "powder" or "tablets" combined with alcohol, leading to more aggressive actions on board.

Mr O'Leary suggested that passengers should be limited to two drinks per journey to help curb what he describes as an increase in antisocial behaviour and violent incidents.

Speaking to The Daily Telegraph, O'Leary highlighted that violent outbursts, often fueled by alcohol and other substances, are now a weekly occurrence.

"We're not against people enjoying a drink, but just as we don't allow drink-driving, we shouldn't be allowing intoxicated passengers onto aircraft at 33,000 feet," he said, noting that it’s challenging for airlines to identify intoxicated passengers at the gate, particularly when they are boarding as part of a group.

"As long as someone can stand and shuffle through, they usually get on board. But once the plane is in the air, that's when we see the problematic behaviour," he added.

O'Leary also mentioned that flight crews and other passengers are increasingly becoming targets of this behaviour, with longer delays at airports contributing to the problem by allowing more time for drinking.

"In the past, passengers who drank too much would eventually pass out. But now, they're combining alcohol with tablets and powders, leading to more aggressive and difficult-to-manage behaviour," he said.

To address the issue, O'Leary revealed that Ryanair staff conduct bag searches before allowing passengers to board flights to destinations known for heavy partying, such as Ibiza and certain Greek islands, which are among the most affected.