Man, 92, charged with the rape and murder of 75-year-old woman in 1967

20 November 2024, 11:19

Ryland Headley, 92, has been charged with murder and rape following the death of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne in Bristol in 1967
Ryland Headley, 92, has been charged with murder and rape following the death of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne in Bristol in 1967. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

A 92-year-old man has been remanded into custody after appearing in court charged with raping and murdering a woman 57 years ago.

Ryland Headley, of Ipswich, was arrested on Tuesday morning in connection with the killing of 75-year-old Louisa Dunne, who was found dead in her home by a neighbour in the Easton area of Bristol in 1967.

Headley was charged overnight and appeared before Bristol Magistrates' Court via video link from a police station on Wednesday morning.

Louisa Dunne
Louisa Dunne. Picture: Avon and Somerset Police

Headley, who was accompanied by his solicitor, was not asked to enter pleas to the two charges against him.

He spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth and address, and that he understood the hearing was taking place as if he was physically present in court.

