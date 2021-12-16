Sabina Nessa: Garage worker admits killing primary teacher but denies murder

Selamaj is charged with Sabina Nessa's murder, which he denies. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A garage worker has accepted responsibility for killing Sabina Nessa but denied her murder.

Koci Selamaj, of Eastbourne, travelled to London and carried out what prosecutors claim was a "pre-meditated and predatory" attack on the primary school teacher.

The 36-year-old is alleged to have stuck Ms Nessa with a 2ft-long weapon in Kidbrooke, South East London, on September 17.

Ms Nessa, 28, who taught a Year One class at Rushey Green Primary School in Catford, was walking through Cator Park to meet a friend on September 17.

Her body was discovered the next day, covered with grass in the park.

It is thought Ms Nessa was attacked by a stranger.

Selamaj, an Albanian national, was arrested in Eastbourne and charged with her murder.

He appeared at the Old Bailey on Thursday, where he pleaded not guilty to that charge.

However, it was indicated that he accepted responsibility for killing Ms Nessa.

Defence barrister Aidan Harvey told Mr Justice Wall: "He accepts he killed her."

Selamaj, seated in the dock just metres from Ms Nessa's family, spoke only to confirm his identity and plead not guilty. He was remanded in custody.

A trial, scheduled for up to five weeks, is slated to begin on June 7.