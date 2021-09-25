Sabina Nessa: Police hunt man 'carrying red object he may have been concealing'

Detectives investigating Sabina Nessa's murder want information on a man who may have tried to "conceal" a red object up his sleeve.

The Met said it is urgently trying to identify the man, seen in CCTV footage in Pegler Square shortly before Sabina was killed.

Her body was found in a park in Kidbrooke, South East London, and her death has shocked the community and again highlighted the threat of violence against women.

She was on what should have been a five minute walk through a park to the pub on the evening of Friday, September 17.

In a new appeal, the Met said the man in CCTV footage is seen holding a reflective red item, and officers are keeping an "open mind" over whether it was used to attack the 28-year-old teacher.

Detective Chief Inspector Neil John, from the Met's Specialist Crime Command, said: "I continue to appeal for any witnesses and anyone with information to contact police and share what they know.

"People in the Kidbrooke area last Friday may recall seeing this man carrying a red reflective object, and possibly trying to conceal it up his sleeve. If so, please call police.

"Please share the CCTV footage on social media and, especially if you have connections to London or Kent, show the image to family members and friends who may not have seen it. He must be traced."

Crowds gathered in Pegler Square, near where Sabina was killed, to remember her on Friday evening – a week on from her death.

DCI John said: "We all saw at yesterday evening's vigil, the impact that Sabina's death has had on the community.

"I would reiterate my plea to those in the local area to think and if you have any information that could help this investigation, then please get in touch."

Two men were arrested and released under investigation. Officers are content that neither is the man in the CCTV footage.

Anyone with information should call the Met's incident room on 020 8721 4266, tweet @MetCC or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.