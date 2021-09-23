Sabina Nessa 'was murdered while on five-minute walk to meet friend' at London pub

Sabina Nessa was killed en route to meeting a friend, police say. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A primary school teacher was murdered while she was on a five-minute walk to meet a friend at a pub, police believe.

Sabina Nessa's killing in South East London has caused horror and outrage and increased focus on the violence women face.

A community group has distributed information about how women can stay safe at night while personal alarms were distributed to women in the area where Ms Nessa died.

The 28-year-old is believed to have left her home in Astell Road in Kidbrooke shortly before 8.30pm on Friday, September 17.

Detectives think she had walked through Cator Park towards The Depot, in Pegler Square, where she had planned to meet a friend.

However, the teacher never arrived and police believe she was murdered as she walked through the park.

Her body was found in the afternoon of the following day, close to the OneSpace community centre in the park.

Detective Inspector Joe Garrity said: "Our investigation is making good progress and specialist officers remain at the crime scene carrying out intensive searches and enquiries.

"We are incredibly grateful for all of those who have so far come forward and spoken to us but we believe there are still others out there who may have information that could help.

"If you think you saw Sabina or any suspicious behaviour in or around the park on Friday evening please speak to us.

"Sabina's journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination. We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder – as are we – and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible."

A post-mortem was inconclusive.

Ms Nessa's cousin, Zubel Ahmed, said the family was "inconsolable".

"She was due to go and see her family at the weekend and even that... she couldn't even do that one last time unfortunately," he told ITV News.

Anyone with information should call the Met's incident room on 0208 721 4266 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.