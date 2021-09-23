“My beautiful sister. My inspiration” Sabina’s devastated sister pays tribute

By Sophie Barnett

Sabina Nessa has been described by her sister as “her inspiration” after she was believed to have been murdered while on a five-minute walk to meet a friend at a London pub.

The 28-year-old teacher's body was found in Kidbrooke on Saturday, close to the OneSpace community centre in the park.

Detectives think she had walked through Cator Park towards The Depot, in Pegler Square, where she had planned to meet a friend.

However, Ms Nessa never arrived to meet her friend and police believe she was murdered as she walked through the park.

Her sister has since spoken out about the teacher's tragic death on Twitter, saying her family are “in bits”.

my beautiful talented & caring sister❤️my inspiration to always put myself first & never let anybody put me down💗never in my life did I or my sisters or my mum or dad think this could happen to us. May Allah grant her Jannah🤍Ameen #SabinaNessa pic.twitter.com/wVUIaR8WuG — ✨ (@jaxjn02) September 22, 2021

She tweeted a tribute which described her sister as "beautiful, talented and caring".

She said in a series of tweets: "My inspiration to always put myself first and never let anybody put me down. Never in my life did I or my sisters or my mum or dad think this could happen to us. May Allah grant her Jannah Ameen #SabinaNessa.

"3 sisters down to 2. Pls make dua for her. No mother or father should have to go through this, may Allah grant my parents ease."

She also retweeted a tweet which questioned: "Why are we not seeing any proper media coverage regarding Sabina Nessa's murder?"

There has been outrage in the community since Ms Nessa's death, with an increased focus on violence against women just six months after the murder of Sarah Everard in south west London.

A community group in Kidbrooke has since distributed information about how women can stay safe at night while personal alarms were distributed to women in the area.

Detective Inspector Joe Garrity said: "Sabina's journey should have taken just over five minutes but she never made it to her destination. We know the community are rightly shocked by this murder – as are we – and we are using every resource available to us to find the individual responsible."

A post-mortem was inconclusive.

Anyone with information should call the Met's incident room on 0208 721 4266 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.