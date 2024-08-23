Sacked Match of the Day presenter Jermaine Jenas ‘ashamed’ after ‘letting everybody down’ with 'inappropriate messages'

Jermaine Jenas has said he is “ashamed” and “let everybody down” after being sacked from the One Show and Match of the Day.

Jenas today admitted he was fired by the BBC after sending inappropriate messages to two female colleagues, but argued nothing physical ever occurred.

Jenas, 41, was tipped by many to succeed Gary Lineker as presenter of the broadcaster's flagship football programme Match of the Day.

He said he made a "huge error of judgement" and is "deeply sorry" to the women involved, his wife and his children.

He told the Sun newspaper: “I feel so ashamed. I’ve let everybody down - my colleagues, my friends and, most importantly, I’ve let my family down."

“I am so, so sorry.

“I am sorry for what I have put them through."

The former Premier League midfielder has reportedly been kicked out of the bedroom he shares with his wife.

Jenas added: “I think it would be fair to say I have a problem. I know I self- sabotage and have a self-destructive streak when it comes to my relationship especially, and I know I need help. And I am getting help.

“I have made a lot of mistakes, and I am asking myself a lot of questions at the moment. I know there’s a lot of work that needs to be done, and it will be hard.

“Before any of this became ­public, I saw my private doctor and after a long discussion, booked in for therapy to try and address these issues, where they stem from, and why I have been doing this and hurting the people I love.

Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships
Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold attend day three of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. Picture: Getty

“I’m not proud of what I wrote and what I said. And I do consider it cheating, yes, although nothing physical ever happened.

“This is all on me and I fully accept there is a level of responsibility that needs to be upheld when you’re a member of the BBC.”

Jenas told the newspaper: "These were two consenting adults I was speaking to. With one she made it clear she was interested. I don't want to start going down the 'who pursued who' road, but when people are saying things that are wrong and false information is being spread, I do have to kind of defend my space.

"In that particular instance, there was an adult conversation that took place in a bar in London where that person made it very clear that they had an attraction to me. Yes there was alcohol involved but I take full responsibility.

"I feel people don't know the truth and are forming opinions about me that aren't accurate. I wasn't going through some kind of BBC vault trying to get women's numbers. I'm obviously going to say I'm not a sex pest. These were consenting adults I was texting."

Jermaine Jenas during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United
Jermaine Jenas during the Emirates FA Cup Fifth Round match between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United. Picture: Getty

Speaking yesterday, the ex-footballer claimed "there are two sides to every story."

Speaking to Times Radio on Thursday evening, Jenas said: "I can't really talk about it. As you can probably see, I'm not happy about it.

But currently as it stands I'm going to have to let the lawyers deal with it.

"There's two sides... that's all I can say now."

He added: "I'm not happy about this situation. I'm going to be speaking to my lawyers about it, is all I can say right now."

One source has reportedly said: "It all came as a massive shock but his colleagues have now been told the news and he won't be back.

"His colleagues are stunned, they didn't see it coming at all. They were kept in the dark to start with. They couldn't believe it when they found out."

Another source said: "This is a categorical nightmare for the BBC.

"After some immediate routine enquiries the decision was taken to take him off air, and terminate his contract."

Jenas earned £190,000 - £194,999 at the BBC for his work on the FA Cup, Match of the Day and the World Cup.

His work on The One Show was for BBC Studios, the BBC's commercial production company, so his salary is not in the public domain.

Jenas is also employed by TNT Sports who told the BBC they were not making any comment.

Narendra Modi shakes hands with Volodymyr Zelensky

Indian premier Narendra Modi offers to bring peace to Ukraine ‘as a friend’

