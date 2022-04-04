Sacramento shooting: Man arrested as police name six victims of 'drive-by' killing

4 April 2022, 21:48 | Updated: 4 April 2022, 21:51

A suspect has been arrested over a 'drive-by' shooting which killed six people in Sacramento.
A suspect has been arrested over a 'drive-by' shooting which killed six people in Sacramento. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Sophie Barnett

A 26-year-old man has been arrested over a "heartbreaking" mass shooting which killed six people in the Californian capital of Sacramento.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Sacramento police arrested "related suspect" Dandre Martin, 26, on Monday, on assault and illegal firearms charges.

His arrest comes after the mass shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning, which unfolded as bars were closing and drinkers filled the streets.

The arrest came as the six victims killed in the shooting were named by police.

The three women killed were Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21.

The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

Read more: Six dead in 'drive-by' shooting in Sacramento that left at least 10 others injured

Twelve others were injured after more than 100 shots were fired in Sacramento from at least two shooters, which sent people running in terror.

Of those injured, at least four suffered critical injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said. At least seven of the victims had been released from hospitals by Monday.

Detectives were trying to determine if a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was connected to the shooting, Police Chief Kathy Lester said.

She called on the public to share videos and other evidence that could lead to the killers.

"The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here," Ms Lester told reporters during a news conference at police headquarters.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy."

The incident happened just a few blocks from Golden One Arena, where the NBA's Sacramento Kings held a moment of silence before their game on Sunday night.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers sprouted from the pavement where the scene of the chaos unfolded.

One balloon had a message on it saying: "You will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. Nothing will ever be the same."

Sunday's violence was the third time in the US this year that at least six people have been killed in a mass shooting, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

And it was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks.

President Joe Biden called for action on gun crimes in a statement on Sunday.

"Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence," Mr Biden said.

"But we must do more than mourn; we must act."

President Joe Biden speaks to members of the media

Joe Biden: Vladimir Putin should face war crimes trial for Bucha killings
Sacramento Mass Shooting

One man arrested in Sacramento mass shooting that left six dead
House-Alaska-Special-Election

Donald Trump endorses Palin in bid for Alaska’s sole House seat
Germany Singapore

Germany to expel 40 Russian diplomats

Civil Guards stand by the yacht called Tango in Palma de Mallorca on Monday April 4 2022

US seizes yacht in Mallorca owned by oligarch with close ties to Vladimir Putin
A police car leaves the scene of a mass shooting in Sacramento, California, on Sunday

California police continue search for gunmen who killed six and hurt 12
Women mourn during the funeral of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr, and 41-year-old soldier Simakov Oleksandr, after he was killed in action, at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv, western Ukraine, on Monday April 4 2022

Russia faces growing outrage amid new evidence of atrocities in Ukraine
Jon Batiste at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas

Jon Batiste tops Grammys as Silk Sonic soars and Rodrigo is crowned
A 33-year-old woman, centre, with the hood of her coat up and wearing a protective vest, escorted by police, arrives to appear at the court in Athens, Greece, on Monday April 4 2022

Scuffles break out as mother appears in court accused of killing daughter
A medical worker collects sample swab sample from residents in a lockdown area in the Jingan district of western Shanghai on Monday April 4 2022

China sends in military to help with Shanghai virus outbreak

