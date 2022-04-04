Sacramento shooting: Man arrested as police name six victims of 'drive-by' killing

A suspect has been arrested over a 'drive-by' shooting which killed six people in Sacramento. Picture: Getty/Twitter

By Sophie Barnett

A 26-year-old man has been arrested over a "heartbreaking" mass shooting which killed six people in the Californian capital of Sacramento.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Sacramento police arrested "related suspect" Dandre Martin, 26, on Monday, on assault and illegal firearms charges.

His arrest comes after the mass shooting in the early hours of Sunday morning, which unfolded as bars were closing and drinkers filled the streets.

The arrest came as the six victims killed in the shooting were named by police.

The three women killed were Johntaya Alexander, 21, Melinda Davis, 57, and Yamile Martinez-Andrade, 21.

The three men killed were Sergio Harris, 38; Joshua Hoye-Lucchesi, 32; and Devazia Turner, 29.

Read more: Six dead in 'drive-by' shooting in Sacramento that left at least 10 others injured

Twelve others were injured after more than 100 shots were fired in Sacramento from at least two shooters, which sent people running in terror.

Of those injured, at least four suffered critical injuries, the Sacramento Fire Department said. At least seven of the victims had been released from hospitals by Monday.

Detectives were trying to determine if a stolen handgun found at the crime scene was connected to the shooting, Police Chief Kathy Lester said.

She called on the public to share videos and other evidence that could lead to the killers.

"The scale of violence that just happened in our city is unprecedented during my 27 years here," Ms Lester told reporters during a news conference at police headquarters.

"We are shocked and heartbroken by this tragedy."

The incident happened just a few blocks from Golden One Arena, where the NBA's Sacramento Kings held a moment of silence before their game on Sunday night.

Video posted on Twitter showed people running through the street as the sound of rapid gunfire could be heard in the background.

Small memorials with candles, balloons and flowers sprouted from the pavement where the scene of the chaos unfolded.

One balloon had a message on it saying: "You will forever be in our hearts and thoughts. Nothing will ever be the same."

Sunday's violence was the third time in the US this year that at least six people have been killed in a mass shooting, according to a database compiled by The Associated Press, USA Today and Northeastern University.

And it was the second mass shooting in Sacramento in the last five weeks.

President Joe Biden called for action on gun crimes in a statement on Sunday.

"Today, America once again mourns for another community devastated by gun violence," Mr Biden said.

"But we must do more than mourn; we must act."