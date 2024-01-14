Sadio Mane's teenage wife, 18, breaks silence after marrying former Liverpool star

Sadio Mane married Aisha Tamba in Senegal last weekend. Picture: magvision_evens_official/Getty

By Kieran Kelly

Sadio Mane's teenage wife, 18, has broken her silence after she married the former Liverpool striker in Senegal.

Speaking to the MailOnline through one of her relatives, Aisha Tamba, 18, insisted Mane's lavish livestyle - which includes £650,000-a-week wages, will not change her.

"I am looking forward to my new life and I know that it will be very different," she said.

"But I do not feel any pressure because Sadio’s fame and money will not change me. This is not what I’m interested in. I will remain a humble person committed to my faith."

"I’m not used to having so much attention on me because we are a very private family. We don’t like to show off and speak about our personal lives."

She added: "But I’m very honoured to now be Mrs Mane."

Mane, who currently plays for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia following his departure from Bayern Munich in the summer, had been known to keep his private life private.

But last weekend, photos from his wedding Ms Tamba emerged on social media following their ceremony in Dakar, Senegal's capital.

It comes as the forward prepares to help his national team defend their title at the African Cup of Nations.

While little is known about Mane's new wife, there were conflicting reports about her age, including claims she is 26, but it is understood she is 18 years old.

Mane has also broken his silence on their wedding, laughing off any jokes about their marriage.

"Honestly, I am happy [with] the fact the president has congratulated me just as much as, well, I would say not just my team-mates," he said on Tuesday while speaking with local media.

"I think that all the people have congratulated me and wished me [luck] so I am happy and I hope that it'll be okay."

Mane was even congratulated by the Senegalese President, Macky Sall, as he met up with his Senegal team mates ahead of the AFCON tournament.

"First of all, I would like to warmly congratulate our national Nianthi, Sadio Mane, who has just got married," Sall said.

Sadio Mane is congratulated by Senegalese President Macky Sall. Picture: Getty

"I called him up so that we could applaud him and wish him a happy marriage," he continued.

"May God bless your home and your descendants. From now on you have another job apart from scoring goals."