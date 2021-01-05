Sadiq Khan and Tory councillor clash over 'pathetic' £1.5m NYE firework display

5 January 2021, 11:55 | Updated: 5 January 2021, 11:58

Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Sadiq Khan clashed with a Tory councillor in a heated exchange at a budget meeting over the £1.5 million cost of London's New Year's Eve firework display and light show.

Conservative Cllr Tony Devenish took aim at the mayor during a London Assembly budget and performance committee meeting on Tuesday, calling the extravaganza "pathetic".

"I'm wondering why you thought it was a good idea to spend £1.5 million on New Year's Eve on a pathetic firework party?" he asked Mr Khan.

Last Thursday, the night sky above the Thames was illuminated with a pyrotechnic and light display as the clock struck midnight, which included tributes to the NHS and notable figures from the year of the coronavirus pandemic.

Responding to the councillor in a heated exchange, the London mayor accused Mr Devenish of "embarrassing flip-flopping" over the value of firework shows after having previously branded the cancellation a "hammer blow".

Read more: Businesses to receive £9k grants as part of £4.6bn lockdown package

Watch: 'Virus is out of control, NHS is stretched, staff are stretched,' Khan warns

Sadiq Khan has been criticised for the New Year firework display in London
Sadiq Khan has been criticised for the New Year firework display in London. Picture: PA

"I'm surprised by that question because the same member said it was a 'hammer blow' when I announce the public fireworks were going to be cancelled," Mr Khan said, "he's gone from it being a 'hammer blow' back then when I announced I was cancelling them to now saying it's a waste of money.

"I wish he'd make up his mind what it is.

"He also, as I recall, when he was speaking to my chief of staff at a hearing reminded them, and I quote, 'about the significant value that fireworks have in promoting London globally'.

"Which is it? This flip-flop is embarrassing Tony."

Read more: Gove tells LBC flight restrictions ‘may go further’ than South Africa ban

Explained: What are the new lockdown rules for England?

The mayor (top-left) clashed with Cllr Devenish (top-right) during the committee meeting
The mayor (top-left) clashed with Cllr Devenish (top-right) during the committee meeting. Picture: London Assembly

Cllr Devenish replied: "Well, Mr Mayor you know far more about flip-flopping than me.

Citing a letter sent to the committee about how the capital should be maximising resources during the lockdown, he added: "Is it maximising resources by spending £1.5 million on saying 'You're on mute' as a fireworks symbol.

"It's pathetic."

Amid the New Year display were several light projections filling the sky over the O2 Arena, one of which showed the NHS logo in a heart while a child's voice said: "Thank you NHS heroes".

An image was also projected of the familiar figure of one of the heroes of 2020, Captain Sir Tom Moore, who raised £33 million by walking in his backyard.

There was also a humorous nod to one of the peculiarities of the past year - working from home - with a mute symbol backed by a voiceover saying "You're on mute" - referenced by Cllr Devenish.

As coloured lights shone at various points up the Thames, leading to more fireworks above Wembley Stadium, the Black Lives Matter movement was also recognised, before a closing call via the voice of Sir David Attenborough for all people to work in 2021 to help our "fragile" planet.

Later, Mr Khan said he was "proud that the eyes of the world" saw London's show which "reflected on the defining moments of this year, paid tribute to our NHS heroes and the way that Londoners continue to stand together, and showed why our city is the greatest in the world".

Latest News

See more Latest News

Norway landslide

Dog found alive raises hopes in deadly Norway landslide

Joe Biden

Polls open in Georgia with Senate majority at stake

Boris Johnson will hold a coronavirus press briefing later today

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?
Businesses are to receive £9k grants as part of a £4.6bn lockdown package

Businesses to receive £9k grants as part of £4.6bn lockdown package
Virus Outbreak Virus

Mexico approves AstraZeneca vaccine for emergency use

Jeff Bezos

Amazon supremo Jeff Bezos tops list of largest charitable gifts of 2020

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

What are the different lockdown rules across the UK?

A new national lockdown has been introduced in England

National lockdown: What are the new rules for England?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien caller excluded from financial help cannot afford heating

James O'Brien caller excluded from Covid financial help cannot afford heating
The Greater Manchester Mayor was speaking to LBC's Shelagh Fogarty

Andy Burnham warns of 'mental health crisis' for those excluded from Covid financial support
James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy

James O'Brien challenges Shadow Chancellor on Labour's back to school policy
James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts

James O'Brien lists essential questions for the PM as third lockdown starts
An intensive care consultant warned that the NHS is near breaking point

NHS will be 'near breaking point' if daily cases hit 80,000, ICU doctor tells LBC
Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn

Nick Ferrari confronts Michael Gove over school closure U-turn

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London