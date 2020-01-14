Sadiq Khan admits concern that hate crime will rise after Brexit Day

There are concerns that the UK will see another spike in hate crime after Brexit Day, according to Sadiq Khan.

Britain will leave the European Union on 31st January after Boris Johnson's withdrawal bill was voted through parliament last week.

In the aftermath of the EU referendum, hate crime rocketed. One of the most memorable calls to LBC was from an emotional German woman who said she was scared after a series of xenophobic attacks.

Speaking to LBC, the Mayor of London admitted he was worried by what would happen after we leave the EU.

Asked if he could see a rise in hate crime, he said: "It's always a concern. The empirical evidence shows after the referendum on 23rd June 2016, there was a massive spike in hate crime.

"There is the potential, of course there is.

Sadiq Khan is concerned about a rise in hate crime after Brexit. Picture: PA / LBC

"One of the things I was conscious of - and I was conscious of back in March and October when we thought we could be leaving the EU - we continuously worked to avoid that happening.

"My message to mainstream politicians, whether you voted for leave or remain is they should be conscious that there are Londoners and others across the country, EU citizens who are feeling vulnerable, feeling scared, feeling frightened. Some have left the country for good because of their anxiety and concern.

"I want to make sure everyone feels welcome here. Let's be conscious of that over the next few weeks."