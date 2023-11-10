Counter-terror investigation launched into deepfake of Sadiq Khan backing pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day

10 November 2023, 13:20 | Updated: 10 November 2023, 14:22

Police are investigating the clip that has emerged online.
Police are investigating the clip that has emerged online. Picture: Social media/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

Police are investigating a deepfake of Sadiq Khan backing pro-Palestine protests on Armistice Day.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The fake clip, which is circulating across social media, shows Mr Khan discussing the pro-Palestine protests planned for Armistice Day amid concerns there will be disruption.

In the deepfake video, Mr Khan is purported to say: "The Prime Minister meeting with [Sir] Mark [Rowley] yesterday is a complete waste of time.

"The buck stops with me, Mark reports to me, I know we have Armistice Day on Saturday but why should Londoners cancel the Palestinian march on Saturday? Why don’t they have remembrance weekend next weekend?

"What’s happening in Gaza is much bigger than this weekend and it’s current."

Read more: Suella Braverman breaks cover as Chancellor distances himself after comments accusing police of protest bias

Read more: Senior police chief says politics won’t stop police doing their job on Palestine protests, as he defends independence

Fake video of Sadiq Khan backing pro-Palestine protest on Armistice Day sweeps social media

A spokesperson for the Mayor said: "The Met and their counter terror experts are aware of this fake video that is being circulated and amplified on social media by far-right groups, and are actively investigating."

Addressing the protests on Twitter, the Mayor previously said: "This weekend’s Remembrance commemorations are a hugely important part of our national calendar, where we remember all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice.

"I welcome the decision by organisers of planned protests to avoid the area of the Cenotaph. It is vital that the commemorations go ahead unaffected.

"For anyone thinking about ignoring conditions put in place by the police and stoking up disorder, the Met have been very clear - action will be taken. The right to protest is a cornerstone of our democracy, but it must always be peaceful and lawful.

"The police will move against anyone found breaking the law, including taking strong action against anyone committing hate crime.

"This weekend more than ever we must stand united against hatred and division."

It comes after fake audio of Sir Keir Starmer emerged on the first day of the Labour conference last month.

The clip suggested the leader was being abusive to staff - but it was not real and the incident did not happen.

Chancellor distances himself from Home Secretary's criticism of Met Police over protest

The November 11 march, on which protesters will again call for a ceasefire in Gaza, has been controversial because it coincides with the day of solemn remembrance for Britain's war dead.

Police chief Sir Mark Rowley, however, said that he will not formally ask the Home Secretary to ban the protest - despite facing mounting political pressure to do so.

He said that the force does not believe the legal threshold to ban the protest has been met.

The Met has now reportedly drafted in more than 1,000 officers from forces across England and Wales to assist in policing the weekend’s events.

Police chiefs are said to have cancelled leave and extended overtime in a bid to ensure officers have enough reinforcement, according to the MailOnline.

It comes after Mr Sunak labelled plans for an Armistice Day protest as "provocative and disrespectful" and said there was a “clear and present risk that the Cenotaph and other war memorials could be desecrated".

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Boy wounded in airstrike

Israeli forces strike near hospitals as troops push further into Gaza

Dead Palestinians wrapped in shrouds

‘Far too many’ Palestinians have died during Israel operations in Gaza – Blinken

Hotel workers at a rally in Las Vegas

Threat of strike on Las Vegas Strip over as union agrees deal with hotel owners

Katie Tidmarsh has been jailed for life

Foster carer who murdered one-year-old baby she planned to adopt jailed for life

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden

Biden and Xi agree to meet amid heightened tensions between US and China

The thief laughed as he walked off with the pensioner's money.

Shocking moment 'cowardly' crook steals £1,100 from disabled pensioner on mobility scooter in broad daylight

Police were called to Salford on Friday morning after a woman was found with stab wounds.

Murder investigation launched after woman, 35, knifed to death in front of her children in Salford home

Stars of David on house in Paris

France blames Russia over bot campaign linked to antisemitic graffiti

Rochdale Cenotaph graffitied with ‘Free Palestine’ ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Two teenagers charged after Rochdale Cenotaph daubed with 'Free Palestine' ahead of Remembrance Sunday

Chris Whitty has revealed some tip for a healthier, longer life

'Old fashioned' ways are best to stay young: Chris Whitty reveals best ways to live longer

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has distanced himself from the Home Secretary's comments

Suella Braverman breaks cover as Chancellor distances himself after comments accusing police of protest bias

Antony Blinken with other officials

China and Gaza conflict on agenda as Blinken meets Indian defence chiefs

Viktor Orban

Orban: Hungary will not support negotiations with Ukraine to join EU

Russia Putin

Putin makes trip to Russian military HQ close to border with Ukraine

Personal trainer Robert Dyer went missing after going for a hike

Missing London father Robert Dyer found dead in Jamaica after getting lost on jungle hike

Israeli security forces also carried out a raid, blowing up two homes said to belong to members of Hamas.

Dozens of Hamas members rounded up by Israeli security forces in West Bank village raids

Latest News

See more Latest News

Veteran Early Meyer

Veteran, 96, continues quest for medal over wound suffered in Korean War

John O'Rourke has told LBC of his theft ordeal.

It’s put me off, it’s put my wife off: Poppy seller tells of theft as volunteers stop collecting over safety fears
A guard at a Chinese boarding school

Sending Tibetan children to boarding schools is not forced assimilation – China

Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has distanced himself from the Home Secretary's comments

‘Not words I would have used’: Chancellor distances himself after Home Secretary accused police of protest bias
Eye transplant man Aaron James

Surgeons perform world’s first eye transplant on man who suffered electric shock

Kenneth Darlington handcuffed to a bar at a police station in Panamá moments after he gunned down two teachers at a protest

Handcuffed to a pipe: Retired lawyer, 77, behind bars after shooting dead two eco-protesters blocking a road
The education minister has said he respects the police's operational independence.

‘I’ve always respected the operational independence of the police’, education minister says amid Braverman ‘bias’ row
Miguel Solorio

Man jailed for 1998 drive-by shooting is exonerated and set for release

Olaf Scholz and candle holder

Germany commemorates Kristallnacht amid fears of rising antisemitism

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks
This is not the first time Harry and Meghan have been parodied in a cartoon.

'What the deuce?': Meghan and Harry brand Family Guy parody as a 'totally unfair outrageous slur'
Prince William has vowed to "bring real change"

Prince William vows to go a 'step further' than his family and 'bring real change'

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit