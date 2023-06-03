Sadiq Khan vows to create 'safer London' as he remembers victims of the London Bridge terror attack on sixth anniversary

Sadiq Khan paid tribute on the sixth anniversary of the terror attack. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Sadiq Khan promised to create a "safer London" as he remembered the victims of the London Bridge terror attack on the sixth anniversary of the atrocity.

Mr Khan said he is proud of how Londoners "continue to stand united against hate" and vowed to ensure "no stone is left unturned in building a safer London for everyone".

Eight people were killed and 48 injured on June 3 2017 when terrorists drove into pedestrians in a hired van then ran amok with 12-inch knives.

Christine Archibald, 30, and Xavier Thomas, 45, died after being struck by the van on London Bridge.

Alexandre Pigeard, 26, Sara Zelenak, 21, Kirsty Boden, 28, Sebastien Belanger, 36, and James McMullan, 32, were stabbed near the Boro Bistro on the South Bank.

The victims of the London Bridge terror attack. Picture: Getty

Ignacio Echeverria, 39, died as he tried to protect others from being attacked in nearby Borough High Street.

Ringleader Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22, were confronted in Stoney Street and shot dead by police marksmen.

In a statement, Mr Khan said: "My thoughts today are with all the victims, families and friends of the appalling terrorist attack at London Bridge six years ago.

"Today we also reflect on the heroic emergency services who ran selflessly towards danger and put their lives on the line for others.

Police at the scene. Picture: Getty

"This was an attack on our freedom and values. I'm proud that as Londoners, we continue to stand united against hate in all its forms and will never let those who seek to harm us and destroy our way of life succeed.

"I'm determined to continue working with communities, partners and the police to counter the ever-evolving threat from terrorism and ensure that no stone is left unturned in building a safer London for everyone."